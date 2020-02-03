Lego launches Old Trafford set

Lego has released the Creator Expert Old Trafford – Manchester United set, which is now exclusively available at LEGO Certified Stores nationwide and at www.greatyellowbrick.co.za.

The intricately detailed set is a 1:600, 3,898-piece replica of the famous football stadium in England, released in celebration of the 110th anniversary of Old Trafford Stadium, in partnership with the Manchester United Football Club.

Lego Creator Expert models are a series of advanced building sets for adults who are passionate about everything from cars to famous landmarks around the world.

The set measures 18.5cm in height, 47cm in length and 39cm in width, and features some of the most iconic elements of Old Trafford – including the player’s tunnel and even the Statue of the United Trinity.

The Old Trafford – Manchester United set is a great gift and collectors’ piece for a Manchester United fan, or anyone who loves the beautiful game.

Available at Lego Certified Stores in Gateway (Durban), Menlyn Mall (Pretoria), Sandton City (Johannesburg), and Canal Walk (Cape Town) at a recommended retail price of R4,500 or at www.greatyellowbrick.co.za.