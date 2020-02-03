Product of the Day
Lego launches Old Trafford set
Fans of Manchester United are in for a treat: Lego has created a Creator set for Old Trafford stadium, the home of the Manchester United football team.
Lego has released the Creator Expert Old Trafford – Manchester United set, which is now exclusively available at LEGO Certified Stores nationwide and at www.greatyellowbrick.co.za.
The intricately detailed set is a 1:600, 3,898-piece replica of the famous football stadium in England, released in celebration of the 110th anniversary of Old Trafford Stadium, in partnership with the Manchester United Football Club.
Lego Creator Expert models are a series of advanced building sets for adults who are passionate about everything from cars to famous landmarks around the world.
The set measures 18.5cm in height, 47cm in length and 39cm in width, and features some of the most iconic elements of Old Trafford – including the player’s tunnel and even the Statue of the United Trinity.
The Old Trafford – Manchester United set is a great gift and collectors’ piece for a Manchester United fan, or anyone who loves the beautiful game.
Available at Lego Certified Stores in Gateway (Durban), Menlyn Mall (Pretoria), Sandton City (Johannesburg), and Canal Walk (Cape Town) at a recommended retail price of R4,500 or at www.greatyellowbrick.co.za.
SanDisk releases 1TB Type-C flash drive
At CES earlier this month, the SanDisk brand released its newest dual connector drive, which can store up to 1TB of data and works with the latest USB Type-C smartphones and laptops.
The all-metal, SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Luxe allows users to move files between their USB Type-C smartphone, tablets and Macs, as well as USB Type-A computers.
This enables users, for example, to shoot photos on their USB type-C smartphone and access them on their PC when Wi-Fi connectivity is slow. The drive also allows users with full internal and external storage to move files off their devices, freeing up space for other content.
Content can also be automatically backed up with the SanDisk Memory zone app. This includes photos, videos, music, documents and contacts.
It uses the USB 3.1 Gen 1 standard, which enables 150MB/s read speeds, making it ideal for the photographer or videographer that has many files to transfer between devices.
The best part about this device is the size: it’s the size of a regular flash drive. One can attach the drive to a keyring to keep it handy.
The new 1TB SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Luxe USB Type-C is expected to be available later this year; availability in South Africa is yet to be confirmed. Read more about the drive here.
Schneider Electric’s smart UPS keeps the lights on
With loadshedding predicted for the next 18 months, the latest Lithium-ion uninterrupted power supply (UPS) from Schneider Electric is becoming a very attractive option for keeping devices powered during outages.
Until recently, Lithium-ion (li-ion) batteries have not been commercially adopted as batteries for single-phase UPSs. While used in various other applications, they didn’t provide the necessary balance of price, energy density, power, safety, and reliability to be suitable for home use. Schneider Electric’s APC Smart-UPS Lithium-Ion UPS Battery offers twice the battery life and up to half the total cost of ownership (TCO) of valve-regulated lead-acid (VRLA) batteries.
“We are very excited about bringing this technology to South Africa, where return-on-investment is a crucial decision-making factor,” says George Senzere, Pre-Sales Manager Anglophone for Secure Power Solutions at Schneider Electric South Africa. “When it comes to return-on-investment, it is important to look beyond the initial spend and assess the TCO so that you can more accurately project the costs and benefits involved. The move from traditional VRLA batteries to li-ion batteries offers several advantages that ultimately lower TCO.”
One of the biggest contributors to this lowered TCO is the low operational expense (opex) of Li-ion batteries. While the capital expenditure (capex) on a VRLA battery UPS may be less than a li-ion battery UPS, VLRA batteries become very expensive due to the cost of refreshing and replacing them, which is necessary for lead-acid UPSs. On the other hand, a Li-ion battery will typically match the life expectancy of the UPS itself, about 10 years (compared to 3-5 years of VRLA batteries). That effectively means never having to change the UPS battery.
Part of the reason for their extended life is that Li-ion batteries can operate for longer in higher-than-average temperatures compared to lead-acid batteries. While both batteries would see some degradation as the temperature rises, li-ion service life is less affected by higher temperatures than lead-acid. Many of the li-ion batteries being used in UPSs are designed for higher average temperatures (40°C), meaning that this new UPS will not shy away from the South African climate.
“The technological benefits that a li-ion UPS provides and the fact that it has a lower TCO means that the APC Smart-UPS Lithium-Ion UPS Battery brings both cost savings and certainty to South African businesses,” says Senzere.
For more information, visit https://www.apc.com/us/en/campaign/lithium-ion-ups.jsp