Get cosy in ‘Hozy’ clean-up

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The new title aims to deliver relaxing gameplay centred on tidying different lived-in spaces.

Hozy, a new clean-up simulation game, centres on a calm experience built around simple restoration tasks. Players take on activities such as wiping windows, repainting walls, and arranging furniture to reshape each space.

Hozy launches on PC via Steam today (30 March 2026). The title, created by Come On Studio, reached 450,000 wishlists earlier this month (19 March).

According to the developers, Hozy is about slowing down. There are no timers, scores, or penalties. The game follows a return to a small hometown after life in the city does not work out. The town once felt lively but now appears faded and quiet. Within that setting, players can take on the role of restoring spaces and gradually rebuilding a sense of community.

Photo courtesy Steam.

Each action focuses on detail and atmosphere. Players can open windows to let in natural sounds, light candles, arrange books, or adjust lighting within a room. Interactions contribute to small visual and sensory changes that shape the environment.

Nine locations form the core of the experience, each reflecting the lives of residents through objects and layout. The journey begins in a family home, then moves to spaces such as an artist’s workshop and an old café filled with memories. Some locations take on a more dreamlike quality, alongside a personal objective linked to a father’s vision of a peaceful place by the sea.

Hozy avoids large catalogues which can overwhelm players. Each level provides a curated selection of furniture and décor which are designed to work together. Items can be placed and rotated freely, with no correct layout and no fixed outcome, allowing each space to develop differently.

A range of tools are available, including mops, squeegees, and crowbars, to clean and restore environments. Physics-based systems shape how surfaces respond, reinforcing a tactile sense of progress.

Replayability is driven by creative freedom and environmental detail, rather than structured progression systems. A photo mode with filters and advanced camera controls allows players to capture and present completed spaces.

The soundtrack features original music from the composer of Stray and Seasons After Fall.

Where to play Hozy

Hozy is available to play on PC via Steam.