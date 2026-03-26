Musician’s retreat unravels in ‘Project Songbird’

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The new psychological horror game blends environmental exploration with shifting dreamlike sequences.

Stream of the Day

Project Songbird, a new psychological horror game, follows a musician whose retreat to a remote cabin unravels into a disturbing experience shaped by environmental exploration and shifting dreamlike sequences.

The indie game launched yesterday (26 March 2026) on PC, PS5, and Xbox. The title is developed by Conner Rush and his studio FYRE Games, the developer behind Summerland and We Never Left (from Dread X Collection 5). Project Songbird reached 20,000 wishlists earlier this month.

Players can take on the role of Dakota, a musician with writer’s block who travels to an isolated cabin in the Appalachian forest to record a new album. The journey unfolds across a four-to-five-hour narrative focused on atmosphere and survival.

The adventure takes place through natural landscapes and surreal environments presented with a cinematic, film-like visual style. Combat plays a supporting role, with both ranged and melee options available. Upgradeable weapons offer additional ways to endure the escalating threats.

The voice cast includes Valerie Rose Lohman (What Remains of Edith Finch, Wolfenstein: Youngblood), Jonah Scott (Dying Light 2: Stay Human, Date Everything), and Aleks Le (Persona 3: Reload, Marvel Rivals, Ghost of Yotei). Music forms a central part of the experience, with a dynamic soundtrack composed and performed by Jacob Noska and Jonah Henthorne of Auric Echoes.

The release builds on FYRE Games’ previous work, including Summerland and We Never Left from publisher Dread X Collection 5.

Where to play Project Songbird

Project Songbird is available on PC, PS5, and Xbox.