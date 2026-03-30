Charlize Theron turns prey in ‘Apex’ 

The trailer is out for the upcoming Netflix thriller, in which a woman is forced into a dangerous pursuit through Australia’s mountains.

The trailer is out for a new Netflix movie, Apex, which centres on a woman’s isolated encounter with a serial killer in the Australian wilderness. A deadly game of cat and mouse plays out as the chase intensifies.

The psychological thriller, starring Oscar-winning Charlize Theron, will stream on Netflix from 24 April 2026, reveals the new trailer.

Theron stars as Sasha, a woman seeking solitude after loss. Her retreat is disrupted by an attacker who draws her into a dangerous pursuit. The chase is set in the rugged landscapes of New South Wales (NSW), Australia, home of the Blue Mountains.

Theron’s career includes a multitude of action-driven roles, including in Mad Max: Fury Road, Atomic Blonde, and The Old Guard. She was the first South African to win an acting Academy Award, earning best actress for her role in Monster (2003).

Photo courtesy Netflix.

The serial killer is played by Taron Egerton, who takes on a darker role than previous performances. Egerton portrayed Gary “Eggsy” Unwin in the Kingsman series as well as the lead role in Robin Hood. He won a Golden Globe for his portrayal of Elton John in Rocketman.

Alongside the pair, Eric Bana appears in a supporting role. His film credits include Hector in Troy, Bruce Banner in Hulk (2003) as well as roles in Munich and The Dry and Dirty John.

“I couldn’t be more excited,” director Baltasar Kormákur (Everest, Adrift) told Tudum. “Working in the rugged, beautiful terrains of Australia with three of the world’s most talented, dedicated actors in Charlize Theron, Taron Egerton, and Eric Bana is such a joy — even as I put them through the [ringer] in this unique survivor story.

“For a film like Apex — where the elements and the terrain are characters that loom just as large as the movie stars battling in it — no other country in the world could have taken the place of Australia as our primary location. The unrivalled landscape, studio facilities, and talented crews in NSW have been a boon to this production.”

Apex is produced by Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, and David Ready for Chernin Entertainment; Ian Bryce for Ian Bryce Productions; Theron, Beth Kono, and AJ Dix for Secret Menu; and Kormákur for RVK Studios. The film is executive produced by Ray Angelic, Will McCance, and Dawn Olmstead for Secret Menu.