Photo courtesy The Hunger Games.

‘Sunrise on the Reaping’ follows a teenager who refuses to give a mad government the ending it wants, writes GUIDO RUSSO.

Long before a rebellion threatened the rulers of Panem, a teenager attempted to challenge their authority from inside the country’s deadliest television programme. He had been selected to compete in the Hunger Games, an annual fight to the death that the government uses to keep its citizens under control.

The story unfolds in The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, a prequel based on Suzanne Collins’s novel of the same name. The movie is screening in Ster-Kinekor cinemas and Nu Metro theatres from today (20 November 2026). Set 24 years before the original film, the new instalment follows a young contestant whose defiance foreshadows the rebellion seen in the later films.

Sunrise on the Reaping begins on the morning of the 50th Hunger Games. To celebrate the anniversary, the wealthy Capitol has changed the rules. Instead of selecting two teenagers from each of Panem’s 12 districts, the government demands four, doubling the number of contestants to 48.

Among those selected is 16-year-old Haymitch Abernathy, who had hoped to spend the day with his girlfriend in District 12, one of the country’s poorest regions. When his name is drawn, he is taken from his home and forced to compete in a contest where only one person is expected to survive.

The anniversary event, known as the Second Quarter Quell, places Haymitch against 47 other teenagers. As he prepares to enter the arena, he begins to understand that the competition is designed for him to fail. Rather than accepting his fate, he looks for a way to challenge the people responsible.

Haymitch forms an unlikely alliance with Maysilee Donner, another contestant from District 12, and joins a group determined to undermine the Capitol’s authority. Their efforts threaten the televised spectacle that President Coriolanus Snow uses to maintain control over the country.

The prequel explores the past of a character who plays an important role in the original films. Years after his own ordeal, Haymitch becomes a reluctant mentor to Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Mellark, two teenagers whose participation in the Games eventually helps fuel a rebellion against the government.

Joseph Zada plays the younger Haymitch, a role previously portrayed by Woody Harrelson. Mckenna Grace plays his fellow contestant Maysilee, while Whitney Peak portrays his girlfriend, Lenore Dove Baird. Ralph Fiennes takes on the role of President Snow, the authoritarian leader who oversees the Games.

* Guido Russo is writer and contributor for Gadget.