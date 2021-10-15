How to buy the Facebook Ray-Ban outside of the US

Made in partnership with Facebook, Ray-Ban’s first generation of smart glasses were created to help you capture the world as you see it. The Ray-Ban Stories Smart Glasses sport dual 5MP cameras with automatic light adjustment. Users can take high-resolution photos and videos hands-free with Facebook Assistant and manage the content through the Facebook View app.

The smart glasses also feature open-ear speakers, which allow the user to listen to calls and music. The audio can be controlled via a hyper-responsive touchpad along the temple. The glasses are available in 6 classic colour combinations and 3 iconic frame styles to suit any aesthetic.

With a retail price starting at US$299, the Ray-Ban Stories are currently only available in the US, Canada, Australia, Italy, Ireland and the UK. A release date has not yet been announced for countries outside of this list.

Big Apple Buddy, a high-end online shopping concierge in New York, was founded to bridge this gap in cross-border shopping, giving a chance to anyone in the world to access the latest tech products directly from the US.

Those who can’t wait to experience the innovative smart glasses have the opportunity to use Big Apple Buddy’s concierge service to order the Ray-Ban Stories immediately.

The company has partnered up with reliable shipping carriers, FedEx and DHL, meaning customers can receive their new gadget in as little as a week.

The process is extremely easy – consumers simply visit the company’s shopping platform and place their order. Big Apple Buddy will then arrange for the product to be personally sourced from a US retailer and shipped to their doorstep. The New York startup has already developed a loyal client-base in over 100 countries around the world. Their clientele are mainly professionals and tech enthusiasts, who simply want the latest products quickly and hassle-free.

