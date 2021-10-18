BAIC launches B40 Plus SUV in SA

BAIC South Africa has launched its iconic SUV, the B40 Plus, which builds on a 60-year legacy of tackling all terrains.

Headquartered in Linbro Park, Johannesburg, BAIC SA has an assembly plant in Coega, Eastern Cape, which aims to produce 40,000-50,000 vehicles for local sale and export by the end of 2022. The BAIC Automotive Group became one of the five largest automotive groups in China, after selling more than 2-million vehicles in 2018.

The B40 Plus, which has its roots in the military, has been tested in almost every condition, altitude, terrain, and application.

The design of the B40 Plus is described as “bold and imposing”, with styling that “echoes the confidence of the driver, with aggressive bumpers and wheel arches”.

The 5-slot grille design in front was inspired by the Great Wall of China, while chrome and black accents on the exterior contrast the vehicle’s body colour. The lighting array features Daytime Running Lights (DRL) as well as front and rear fog lamps. The vertical windshield design, large exterior mirrors and high seating position make for all-round visibility.

NVH (Noise Vibration and Harshness) dampening is provided by Liquid Application Sound Deadening (LASD) technology, which increases the application area of the sound-dampening material in a vehicle by 50%, is environmentally friendly and allows for weight reduction in the vehicle while resulting in increased noise reduction.

The cabin is modern, sleek and contains Dual Zone Air Conditioner, 6-speaker audio system, colour-coded interior trim, chrome accents and reclining rear seats.

Technology features include reverse camera, Park Distance Control (PDC), and customisable Multi-Information Display (MID).

“The B40 Plus is more than capable off-road,” says Basil Costa, senior manager for sales and marketing. “The testing on extreme environmental adaptability included a process called ‘5 high & 1 drought’ which include high temperature, high altitude, high humidity, high cold, high salt content and, of course, a drought. This stringent testing process ensures adaptability to extreme conditions that is 10% higher than regular passenger vehicles.”

The B40 Plus was designed with practicality and functionality at the forefront. The front suspension is a double wishbone/coil spring independent suspension, while the rear suspension is a 5-link/coil spring non-independent suspension. The overhangs are minimal and, combined with a ground clearance of 210mm, results in an approach angle of 37 degrees, departure angle of 31 degrees and rampover angle of 23 degrees.

The selectable 4WD system with mechanical central transfer case and rear differential lock allows driver control over how the engine is powered, dependent on the terrain, conditions and requirements.

Safety and Security

Active and passive safety features include an Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Brake force Distribution (EBD) and Electronic Parking Brake (EPB) as standard across all models, while some models also feature Electronic Stability Programme (ESP), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Traction Control System (TCS), Hill Ascent Control (HAC) and Hill Descent Control (HAC).

The B40 PLUS also has a built-in cage anti-roll body structure and anti-roll bar framework composed of a high strength steel plate and pipe beam, doubling protection and able to maintain integrity in a 50-metre hillside roll.

Engines

The B40 PLUS is available in 2.0 litre Petrol Turbo or 2.0 litre Turbo Diesel. The petrol engine kicks out 160kW @ 5500 r/min while the diesel pushes out 110kW @ 4000 r/min and 350Nm of torque at 1800-2800 r/min.

Model line-up

B40 PLUS Diesel

B40 PLUS Petrol

B40 PLUS City Hunter Diesel

B40 PLUS City Hunter Petrol

B40 PLUS Champion Petrol

Colour Range

Ice White

Onyx Black

Desert Red

Military Green

Forest Green

Sky Blue

Ocean Blue

Pricing

The range starts from R549,500 and goes up to R629,500 for the top-of-the-range offering.

All models are sold with a 5-year/120,000km warranty. Service intervals are 15,000km/12 months for both the Petrol and Diesel models.