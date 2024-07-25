Saicom APN allows single SIM across networks

Image by Microsoft Bing Image creator, based on a prompt by Gadget.

An APN service from local technology solutions provider Saicom allows South African companies to use a single Telkom Mobile SIM card to roam on MTN and Vodacom networks.

A mobile APN, or Access Point Name is made up of settings a device needs to connect to mobile data and the internet. The Saicom service is designed to provide business users with uninterrupted connectivity regardless of their geographic location.

The recent restructuring of Telkom’s roaming agreements has provided a platform to further enhance the Saicom APN service. This means that Telkom SIMs will automatically switch to the strongest available signal from MTN or Vodacom, ensuring comprehensive coverage whether a user is in a city or a remote, rural location. With the APN service, corporates will benefit from automatic network switching should there be any disruptions to power and cell tower service.

“Our partnership with Telkom Mobile allows us to offer SIM cards that can roam across MTN and Vodacom base stations,” says Greg de Chasteauneuf, CTO at Saicom. “This roaming capability means that if Telkom Mobile’s network signal is weak or unavailable in a particular area, your device will automatically switch to the strongest available signal from MTN or Vodacom, ensuring you maintain a stable and reliable connection without any manual intervention.”

The Saicom APN service not only provides enhanced coverage and connectivity across the three major networks, reducing the chances of experiencing network blackouts and ensuring business continuity, but does so by simplifying management. Managing one SIM card is far easier than juggling multiple SIMS for each of the networks.

“Our APN service is a game-changer, especially for businesses and IoT applications,” says de Chasteauneuf. “The ability to roam on MTN and Vodacom networks ensures that a company’s IoT devices remain connected, facilitating smooth data transfer and effective remote management. This means that businesses can maintain their operations without the worry of network interruptions.”

Saicom says it is committed to unlocking the benefits of Mobile APN for its clients, offering flexible cost and contractual terms, comprehensive network coverage across South Africa, and an integrated, inhouse built user-friendly portal.

The Saicom Mosaic platform further simplifies network management, enabling users to oversee all aspects of their APN service from a single interface. Features include application layer usage reporting, analytics to understand usage patterns, and the real-time soft lock and unlock of SIMs, amongst others.

The Saicom APN service also includes advanced security features such as secure private APNs, private static IP SIMs, firewall Unified Threat Management, Intrusion Prevention System, and Deep Packet Inspection.

“Mobile APNs have become a business imperative for the digital future of the country and we believe the future belongs to businesses that can leverage the power of secure, cost-effective, and efficient mobile connectivity,” says De Chasteaneuf.