Huawei unveils festive deals

Festive season deals from Vodacom, MTN and Telkom all include bonus gadgets, from tablets to smartphones to FreeBuds.

It’s that time of the year when festive deals add to the festive cheer. Huawei has come to the party, literally and figuratively, with gift options covering its best-selling devices and tech gadgets.

It is offering incredible markdowns from all South Africa’s major networks providers:

Vodacom deal

Vodacom’s 2022 festive deal is the Huawei P50, retailing at R599 a month on a 36-month contract. The deal comes with a free Huawei MatePad T8.

MTN deals

MTN’s two deals include the following:

Huawei P50 with Huawei FreeBuds 4i for R589 pm on a 36-month contract Huawei P50 Pro with Huawei FreeBuds 4i for R759 pm on a 36-month contract

Both these MTN deals include a free Huawei nova Y61 smartphone, with a saving of R3,299.

Telkom deals

Telkom is running multiple deals on Huawei’s flagship smartphones launched in 2022. The festive deals include:

Huawei Mate Xs 2 for R1,399 pm on a 36-month contract. Huawei P50 for R699 pm on a 36-month contract Huawei P50 Pro for R899 pm on a 36-month contract Huawei P50 Pocket for R1,199 pm on a 36-month contract

To make the offer even sweeter, all these Telkom deals include a free Huawei MatePad T10s, a tablet designed for the whole family’s use.

Find more deals on the Huawei official website until 29 December 2022.