Help your child navigate digital learning

Image by Microsoft Bing Image creator, based on a prompt by Gadget.

The Telkom Learn platform offers tips for parents on how they can support their children on their remote-learning journey.

Digital learning has brought hope to young people across the planet, offering an opportunity to grow their skill set, expand their horizons, and gain qualifications in a practical, efficient way.

Remote education is a departure from the traditional method of in-person education. So, for all its many advantages, navigating the digital learning world requires a proactive and supportive approach from parents.

A leader in the distance-education environment, Telkom Learn has some advice for parents on how they can support their children on their remote-learning journey…



Advise on course selections:

Provide input on which courses may be the best choice for your child. The economy and career paths are changing rapidly, and there is a wide range of skills that are now invaluable in the workplace. Following courses in these new-generation fields could boost your child’s career prospects. Some of the most valuable skills to have in the modern workplace include Project Management, Cybersecurity, Network Engineering, Data Analytics, Enterprise Architecture, Cloud Integration and Automation.

Create a conducive learning space:

Much like physical classroom education, digital education requires a dedicated environment. Choose a space in your home or your working environment that can be permanently allocated to study. Customise it accordingly, with a comfortable seat, a stable work surface and good lighting. Make sure it is quiet and out of the way of other household activities. Ideally it should always be available, and not a multipurpose area that has to be converted every time you use it. The person using the space should add some personal touches.

Establish a routine:

Support your child in building a regular, steady, study routine. Like many things in life, building a good rhythm in our practice allows for consistent sustainability over the long term without it becoming tiring. Depending on your child’s other commitments, help them to allocate regular times each day to their online studies. Then, the study period itself becomes a commitment that your child must adhere to – not something they need to squeeze in, between other responsibilities. Education is important, and it deserves to be prioritised.

Look for interactive courses:

The most effective digital training courses are those that are interactive, and which ensure constant engagement from students. Look for courses that include built-in user evaluation. There are even courses, such as the Alibaba Cloud ACA Business User Certification Exam Preparation Course available on Telkom Learn, which are geared specifically to getting your son or daughter ready for their certification exam. Additionally, the collaboration with Telkom and Lightbulb Edtech brings a transformative online learning platform to high school learners across South Africa. Lightbulb an advanced learning portal tailored specifically for high school learners. The platform covers a wide array of subjects, including English, Afrikaans, Mathematics, Natural Science, Physical Science, Geography, History, and Accounting, ensuring comprehensive support for high school students.

Protect them from distractions:

If your son or daughter is working, try to ensure they are not distracted. You can do your bit by keeping noise to a minimum, turning down the volume on your TV or your music, and explaining to any visitors that your child is not available, as they are studying. Offer to keep their phone for them, so they’re not tempted by social media, or texts from their friends.

Balance screen time:

Try to help the student in your life to find a healthy balance between screen time and the real world. Encourage your child to come for a short walk, or to accompany you on an errand, so they get a break from the glare of their laptop screen. It’s about mental relaxation as much as physical exercise. If you get the balance right, your child will be in the right space to get the most out of their online studies.

Provide emotional support:

Aside from the practical considerations, when it comes to digital learning, it’s important to simply be there for your child. They have no classmates nearby, so it will be useful for them to have someone to bounce ideas off, or to explain things to, as they get to grips with their course. Simply asking, “So how’s it going?” every couple of hours, will give them a chance to provide a short update, and to articulate some of their learnings. It’s good for them to know that you’re on their team.

Choose a good learning ecosystem:

In digital education, collaboration is key to innovation and success. Telkom Learn is at the forefront of this movement, forging strategic partnerships with leading educational providers to deliver rich and diverse learning experiences. The platform offers a wide range of subjects, across various disciplines. Interactive lessons make learning a dynamic and immersive experience, with a virtual classroom feature that facilitates real-time interaction between students and teachers.

With the right support system, your child can get the most out of their online learning, and emerge successful, with the critical, in-demand skills they need to be easily employable and ready to make a powerful impact on the world around them.