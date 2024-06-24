Acer unveils Google AI laptops

Acer has unveiled two new premium Chromebook Plus laptops – the Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 714 and Acer Chromebook Plus 516 GE – that combine faster Intel Core processors up to double the memory and storage and generative AI features from Google and Adobe.

As Chromebook Plus devices, the two new models support enhanced generative AI features, such as a “help me write” feature available with a right click, Google Photos’ Magic Editor, and Gemini for AI tasks.

The Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 714 is a slim convertible optimized for on-the-go productivity and connectivity with a 360-degree hinge, and the Acer Chromebook Plus 516 GE is a next-generation cloud-gaming Chromebook with the latest gaming-centric hardware to stream and play AAA games with NVIDIA GeForce NOW, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Boosteroid, and Amazon Luna, among other.

“Our two new Acer Chromebook Plus laptops masterfully take advantage of new Google AI capabilities that are now part of ChromeOS to deliver even more cutting-edge experiences to Chromebook users,” said James Lin, general manager for notebooks at Acer. “The fact that these two new Acer Chromebook Plus laptops could not be more different yet both deliver an elevated Chromebook Plus experience points directly to the power and flexibility of the ChromeOS ecosystem and the importance of user-centric Chromebook Plus laptop design.”

Acer provided the following information on the new models:

Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 714

Compact, durable, and performance-minded, the new convertible Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 714 (CP714-1H) is the ideal on-the-go Chromebook delivering a sought-after combination of responsive mobile performance and efficient multitasking for collaboration at work, school, or for passion projects. Powered by up to Intel Core Ultra 7 processors, the Acer Chromebook is ready to help users enjoy AI-powered Google and Adobe apps. Google AI helps users write with ease and design unique backgrounds, while the Adobe Photoshop and LumaFusion apps make editing photos and videos a breeze. Gemini in Google Docs, Sheets, Slides and Gmail helps to generate and summarize notes and personalise emails for greater productivity and organization. Plus, all-day productivity with the new Chromebook will be the standard; with 2x the speed, memory and storage, its durable aluminum chassis design is MIL-STD 810 certified and the fast-charging battery provides long battery life of up to 10 hours.

The Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 714’s 2-in-1 convertible design features 360-degree hinges that enable it to be used in various scenarios, including as a traditional laptop or a tablet for note-taking and sketching with an optional dockable USI active stylus. The Chromebook’s 14-inch touchscreen display vibrantly showcases images in WUXGA (1920×1200) clarity and vivid 100% sRGB color range. This means AI-powered features such as creating generative wallpapers and Google Photos Magic Editor help users reimagine their photos and will be even more immersive and enjoyable on the Chromebook’s thin-bezel display. Plus, its Antimicrobial Corning Gorilla Glass protects it from scratches while resisting stains and odor-causing bacteria.

People will always look and sound great in online classes, conference calls for work, or family meet-ups with the Chromebook’s 1440p QHD webcam and AI-powered audio and video enhancements for better clarity, lighting, and sound. The webcam features temporal noise reduction technology to maintain high-quality visuals even in low-light conditions, as well as a physical shutter to protect privacy. Dual microphones pair with dual upward-facing speakers and DTS Audio to deliver high-quality, distortion-free sound to further enhance the conferencing experience. The Chromebook reliably connects via Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth™ 5.1, as well as to additional devices via a range of ports including HDMI 2.0 and two USB Type-C ports with both Thunderbolt™ 4 ports and a USB Type-A port.

Acer Chromebook Plus 516 GE

The new Acer Chromebook 516 GE (CBG516-2H) brings a whole new way to game with NVIDIA GeForce NOW cloud gaming service plus the latest technology with a first-rate gaming-centric design. Acer Chromebook Plus 516 GE users can indulge in the latest AAA games with millions of other players without any downloads via NVIDIA GeForce NOW, at up to 1600p resolution and 120 fps with an Ultimate membership, streaming from next-gen GeForce RTX 4080 servers in the cloud. The device’s performance-minded 13th Gen Intel Core i7 processors and high-resolution display ensure fast streaming at 120 Hz resulting in cutting-edge graphics and impressively smooth visuals.

The gaming experience on the Chromebook’s high-resolution WQXGA (2560×1600) IPS display is stunning due to the fast 120 Hz refresh rate that results in realistic and smooth high frame-per-second gaming. Plus, the display’s 100% sRGB color gamut delivers vibrant and accurate images. High-quality DTS audio complements the lifelike visuals with two upward-firing speakers and two downward-firing speakers that utilize force-canceling woofers to project sound in opposite directions and eliminate unwanted vibrations.

The Acer Chromebook Plus 516 GE features an RJ-45 2.5G Gigabit Ethernet LAN port to ensure a fast and reliable connection for uninterrupted cloud gaming. Additionally, when gamers take their durable Chromebook with them for cloud gaming on-the-go, they can rely on the device’s fast and secure Wi-Fi 6E. The Chromebook Plus 516 GE features a gaming keyboard with vibrantly colored 4-zone preset backlight color modes and anti-ghosting technology that registers fast and accurate keyboard inputs and key combinations.

Cloud gamers will also appreciate the Chromebook Plus 516 GE’s premium combination of features that boost productivity for work and school by utilising new generative AI creation and collaboration features in ChromeOS and Adobe apps. Players can also get the most out of their games with the new Game dashboard that lets them customise their gaming experience and share their gameplay progress with fellow gamers. The Chromebook’s 1080p webcam features integrated AI-powered video call tools that enhance clarity, lighting, and sound on any video call app, letting gamers look and sound their best when streaming. In addition, the Chromebook Plus 516 GE features up to 2 TB PCIe NVMe SSD storage, up to 16 GB of fast LPDDR4X memory and support for up to 10 hours of battery life.

Pricing and Availability

The Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 714 (CP714-1H) will be available in North America in May, starting at US$749.99, and in EMEA in May, starting at Eu979. The Acer Chromebook Plus 516 GE will be available in North America in May, starting at US$699.99.

Specifications

Name Acer Chromebook Plus 714 Model CP714-1H Operating System ChromeOS Screen 14.0″ Display with IPS Technology, WUXGA (1920 x 1200), Acer CineCrystal LED-backlit TFT LCD, with Antimicrobial Corning Gorilla Glass Multi-Touch, 16:10 Aspect Ratio, 340 nit brightness, 100% sRGB, optional USI Stylus support Processors Intel Core Ultra 7 processor 165U (Intel AI Boost capable, and Intel vPro Enterprise eligibility) Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 processor 155U (Intel AI Boost capable) Intel® Core™ Ultra 5 processor 125U (Intel® AI Boost capable)Intel Core™ Ultra 5 processor 115U (Intel® AI Boost capable) Graphics Intel® Graphics Memory Up to 16 GB dual-channel LPDDR5X SDRAM Storage Up to 512GB SSD, PCIe Gen 4, 16 Gb/s up to 4 lanes, NVMe Camera QHD camera (2560 x 1440) with 1440p QHD video at 30 FPS; with Temporal Noise Reduction, Blue Glass Lens and Privacy Shutter; Dual-mic support Ports Two USB Type-C (supporting Thunderbolt 4, USB charging and Power Delivery up to 65W), one USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, 1 HDMI 2.0, 3.5mm headphone/speaker jack Battery, Battery life 53 Wh 3-cell Li-ion battery, fast charging; provides battery life up to 10 hours Wireless and Networking Wi-Fi 6E AX211 Wireless LAN and Bluetooth 5.1 or above Features OceanGlass™ touchpad Dimensions 313.6 (W) x 224.5 (D) x 18.05 (H) mm [12.35 (W) x 8.84 (D) x 0.71 (H) inches] System Compliance Energy Star, EPEAT Gold