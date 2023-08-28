Samsung, Mini, showcase automotive OLED

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Gamescom 2023 was the unlikely setting for a sculpture featuring a Samsung Display industry-first, aimed at captivating the trendsetting gaming audience.

Samsung Display’s 9.4-inch diameter round OLED was the centerpiece of the Mini booth at Gamescom 2023, held in Cologne, Germany, last week.

Samsung Display’s round OLEDs were featured on a cylindrical display tower called the Mini Incubator at the Mini booth. The Incubator is a structure made up of ten 9.4-inch round OLEDs and inspired by one of the most iconic settings in science fiction culture: the high-tech lab.

The uniquely structured installation placed at the center of the booth emphasized the importance of display technology in Mini’s next-generation mobility strategy.

Samsung Display also showcased its OLED products optimised for automotive displays, featuring an eco-friendly structure that minimised the use of plastic, true black enabling infinite contrast ratio, design flexibility and blue light-minimising technology. An OLED Finder Experience Zone was also available for gamers visiting the Gamescom event.

Brad Jung, vice president and head of the mobile display marketing team at Samsung Display, said: “We look forward to providing our customers with even more stunning display experiences with Samsung Display’s unrivaled OLED technology in the mobility sector.”

For the second year in a row, Mini exhibited at Gamescom as an official sponsor and mobility partner. This year, the company operated the exhibition booth with the theme “Mini Lab” to provide a differentiated mobility experience for trendsetting young gamers.