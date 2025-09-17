Honda Amaze: A sedan for the e‑hailing game

Photo courtesy QuickPic.

The Honda Amaze is a compact sedan with a good technology offering, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The Honda Amaze is a vehicle true to its name. The cargo capacity is more than I expected from this compact sedan. Inside, it has a tech offering to match the cargo capacity. An 8‑inch floating touchscreen infotainment system supports wireless Android Auto, allowing drivers to access navigation, music and messaging apps with ease. These features also make it attractive for drivers of e-hailing vehicles.

The cabin does not skimp on integration. It includes a 7‑inch semi‑digital instrument cluster that displays important data clearly and neatly. For added convenience, the Amaze offers keyless entry and engine start,

In terms of safety and driver ease, the Amaze includes:

Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS): Automatically applies brakes to reduce the risk or impact of frontal collisions.

Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC): Maintains a safe distance from the vehicle ahead by adjusting speed automatically.

Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS): Provides gentle steering inputs to help keep the car cantered in its lane.

Road Departure Mitigation System (RDMS): Detects road edges and applies corrective steering or braking to prevent veering off.

Auto High Beam: Automatically toggles between high and low beams for optimal visibility without dazzling other drivers.

Lead Car Departure Notification System (LCDNS): Alerts the driver when the stationary vehicle ahead starts moving—great for stop-and-go traffic.

The Amaze is littered with thoughtful tech amenities. It includes wireless charging, rear AC vents and digital air conditioning. It comes with six‑speaker premium surround sound, paddle shifters for CVT control, and a rear parking camera with guidelines.

While my focus is on tech, it is impossible not to mention that Honda’s i‑VTEC 1.2‑litre petrol engine remains both smooth and fuel‑efficient. Coupled with either a 5‑speed manual or CVT, it offers consumption of 6.4 litres per 100km.

In the realm of e‑hailing, the Amaze provides compelling reasons to go for this option:

Reliability: Honda sedans have long been lauded for steadfast performance with minimal downtime and maintenance requirements.

Economy: The efficient i‑VTEC engine, especially with CVT, yields excellent fuel economy, crucial for high‑mileage drivers.

Ease of driving and cabin comfort: The roomy, well‑appointed interior keeps both driver and passengers comfortable during long shifts.

Safety: Features like ABS, airbags, and driver assistance availability boost passenger trust, an essential for platform‑driven services.

*Pricing for the Honda Amaze 1.2 Comfort CVT starts at R294,900.