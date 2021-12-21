Hisense debuts its first ULED 8K AI-driven TV

Hisense is ending the year in a big way with the launch of their flagship TV, its first 8K entertainment powerhouse, the 75” U80G. Hisense’s new 8K TV offering pristine visuals with Dolby Vision-enhanced quantum dot colours and excellent brightness.

With 4x the pixels of 4K, the detail and definition are clearer than ever. 8K TV is the highest resolution TV available among UHD (ultra high definition) TVs. With four times more pixels than a 4K TV—another type of UHD resolution—8K TVs show a sharper and more detailed picture quality. Its 8K upscaler takes non-8K content and boosts it to near-8K quality, making 4K, 1080p and 720p content look sharper.

Hisense provided the following information on features of the TV:

Never-seen-before picture depth and clarity

8K sounds twice as good as 4K, right? It has four times more depth and clarity thanks to 33 million pixels. What this means is clarity and perfection. Full-Array Local Dimming Pro boosts picture quality, contrast and brightness by dimming or brightening local zones. With a peak brightness of 1000+ nits this TV is capable of producing colour-rich HDR images.

Supercharged pixels

Take non-native 8K content and watch the magic of the U80G’s 8K upscaler to bring it to near-8K quality. With new depth, edge detail, and sharper lines users can experience old favourites with a sense of realism that makes everything feel like something new.

Authentic colour and brilliant contrast

The U80G TV incorporates Quantum Dot Colour technology – offering over a billion true-life colours for greater realism. Hisense Full Array Local Dimming Pro has hundreds of LED backlight zoning to adjust and create contrast based on each image. Powered by Hisense’s Hi-View Engine Pro, this proprietary AI-powered technology enables fast graphic processing. It adjusts the internal settings in real-time to optimize picture quality and the overall viewing experience. Using AI-powered algorithms, the engine individually breaks down, analyses, and adjusts each scene down to the individual pixel, according to its characteristics.

Optimised for fast-moving screens

Whether one is watching F1, rugby or athletics, with 120Hz native refresh rate panel, MEMC (Motion Estimation and Motion Composition) and Sports Mode, users can enjoy ultra-smooth motion images. The TV identifies the tiniest details and removes any noise using a dynamic algorithm tailored for moving objects.

The Hisense 75” U80G is available from Hirsch’s from R49 999. For more information, click here.