Peugeot starts hydrogen-powered vehicle production

The first production Hydrogen vehicle from Peugeot has left its production line on 13 December 2021. Peugeot becomes one of the first manufacturers to offer, in addition to its combustion and battery-electric versions, a hydrogen fuel cell-powered version in the commercial vehicle segment.

Linda Jackson, CEO of the Peugeot brand, says: “With the e-Expert Hydrogen, Peugeot is taking the lead in a future zero-emission technology that is particularly relevant to the light commercial vehicle market: hydrogen electric technology allows intensive daily use without the need for recharging, a decisive advantage for professionals who, in a single day, have to cover several hundred kilometres on the motorway and then enter emission-restricted urban areas. The hydrogen technology developed by Stellantis and implemented in our Peugeot e-Expert Hydrogen makes such uses possible.”

The Peugeot hydrogen van stands out thanks to the perfect integration of the entire “mid-power plug-in hydrogen fuel cell electric” system in its engine compartment and underbody. The result: no compromise in terms of load volume, and a low centre of gravity, a guarantee of stability, safety and agility.

The Peugeot e-Expert Hydrogen can now start to be delivered. The first customer, which will be delivered before the end of the year holidays, is Watea by Michelin, the young subsidiary dedicated to green mobility solutions in the Michelin group.

The e-Expert Hydrogen, which will go into production at the end of 2021, is the latest symbol of the brand’s “Extended power of choice” strategy, enabling customers to choose from a wide range of engines that are best suited to their specific needs.

The hydrogen fuel cell electric version goes to show the rapid deployment of the Peugeot Expert range’s electrified offer. Its production launch comes 15 months after the launch of the battery-powered e-Expert model in 2020, which was named International Van of the Year in early 2021 and is the sixth Peugeot vehicle to win this prestigious award since 1992.

The Peugeot e-Expert Hydrogen is based on the battery-powered e-Expert. It is first produced in France, at the Hordain site (Nord, Hauts de France), then built in Germany at Rüsselsheim, on the production lines of the Stellantis competence centre dedicated to hydrogen technology.

The new Peugeot e-Expert Hydrogen innovates with a “mid-power plug-in hydrogen fuel cell electric” system specific to Stellantis, and consisting of :

fuel cell producing the electricity needed to propel the vehicle thanks to the hydrogen on board the tank,

A high-voltage lithium-ion rechargeable battery with a capacity of 10.5 kWh, which can be recharged from the electricity grid and which also powers the electric engine in certain driving phases.

Hydrogen is now becoming a major pillar of the energy transition with the announcement of different international projects. In Europe in particular, the ecosystem is growing and the European Clean Hydrogen Alliance is investing an estimated €60 billion to promote this solution.