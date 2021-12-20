Freshdesk revamps Multichoice customer experience

Freshworks has announced that African broadcasting and pay television company, MultiChoice Group, uses Freshservice and Freshdesk to create faster omnichannel customer support across IT and support teams for South African MultiChoice subscribers.

MultiChoice is the leading video entertainment company in Africa, with more than 21 million subscribers on the continent, and 8.9 million subscribers in South Africa.

“Our South African subscriber base has grown by almost 3 million customers (or 50%) over the last five years. Given this growth and the number of subscribers we support, we needed customer service and technology solutions that could help us track subscriber engagement history while providing an intuitive platform our agents would love to use” says Roland Naidoo, executive head of customer operations at ‎MultiChoice Group. “With the integration between Freshdesk and Freshservice, our agents are able to quickly escalate customer queries requiring cross-team support without toggling between two systems. Freshworks puts our most important stakeholders together in one interface. Further to this, we were able to set Customer Level metrics and not just simple process metrics like Service Levels.”

MultiChoice selected Freshworks’ customer engagement software to build unified customer records across all communication channels. Using Freshdesk, MultiChoice can bring together disparate customer touchpoints such as walk-ins, call, chat, email, and social media to be visible within a single help desk system, the golden thread being the customer.

This has resulted in increased first call resolution and helped improve customer satisfaction scores. By using Freshworks products, the company estimated a savings of $2.8 million US dollars. Using the omnichannel construct we have been able to systemically drive down calls at 24% year on year and migrate customers to more digital channels.

The addition of the service management component for second-line support using Freshservice gives MultiChoice the ability to further thread the customer problem or issue deeper within the organisation to identify root causes and simplify analyses.

MultiChoice plans to expand its use of Freshworks in combination with MultiChoice’s own technologies for deeper AI and chatbot assistance through predictive customer engagement.

Says Naidoo: “Freshsales suite will allow us to tap into real data sources across sales and marketing to quickly and efficiently expand our support operations, while keeping an eye on future growth opportunities.

“The customer journey is not a simple or easy one to conceive, thread and execute across the business. Freshdesk helps us pull together a unified customer record together into one customer service view for IT and support teams with the ability to integrate with just about any other service capability.”

For more about how MultiChoice partners with Freshworks, read this case study.