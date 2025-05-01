‘Hell is Us’ leaves players to their instincts

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

In the upcoming game, players navigate a war-torn world without maps or markers while battling supernatural forces.

The action-adventure game Hell is Us takes a distinct approach to exploration, offering no map, compass, or quest markers. Instead, players must rely on instinct and environmental cues to navigate a semi-open world, uncover secrets, and progress through the narrative. By removing traditional guidance systems, the game places exploration and independent decision-making at the heart of the experience.

Set in the fictional country of Hadea, the game follows Rémi, a United Nations peacekeeper on a search for his origins. The region is torn apart by civil war and haunted by a mysterious calamity that has unleashed supernatural creatures immune to modern weapons. Known as Hollow Walkers, these threats demand close-quarters combat and strategic use of a drone and specialised melee weapons to survive.

Photo supplied.

Combat in Hell is Us centres on intense melee encounters. Players will wield swords, spears, and axes – each forged specifically to take on supernatural threats. A drone, paired with a mysterious sword from another age, provides critical assistance during combat and navigation. Survival depends on mastering both tools and learning enemy behaviour, creating a dynamic system that rewards observation and adaptability.

“The central theme of Hell is Us is that human violence is a perpetual cycle fuelled by human emotions and passions”, says Jonathan Jacques-Belletête, creative director of Rogue Factor, the studio behind the game.

Where to play?

Hell is Us is releasing on 4 September 2025 for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox X|S. Pre-orders are available on the PlayStation Store, Microsoft Store and Steam. A Deluxe Edition is also available, offering early access from 1 September 2025, along with exclusive in-game items and digital content.