Hedunnit. Or did he?

An anonymous call draws two brilliant detectives into a fight to correct an old miscarriage of justice in the eight-part crime thriller series Criminal Record.

Created by BAFTA Award nominee Paul Rutman, known for his work on Vera and Indian Summers, the show unfolds in contemporary London. The narrative centres around the entanglement of a young woman in the early stages of her career and a well-connected man determined to protect his legacy. Both grapple with the consequences of their actions revolving around a murder case.

Lead cast members include Peter Capaldi, renowned for his roles in Doctor Who and The Thick of It, portraying Detective Chief Inspector Daniel Hegarty, and Cush Jumbo, known for her performances in The Good Wife and The Good Fight, taking on the role of Detective Sergeant June Lenker.

In the trailer titled Chaos: Season 1, Hegarty says: “You are aware that he confessed.” To which Lenker replies: “What if he’s innocent?”. A high-stakes clash over a historical murder conviction ensues, with Lenker questioning herself about what Hegarty is hiding.

The ensemble cast features Charlie Creed-Miles, Dionne Brown, Shaun Dooley, Stephen Campbell Moore, Zoë Wanamaker, Rasaq Kukoyi, Maisie Ayres, Aysha Kala, Cathy Tyson, and Tom Moutchi.

The first two episodes of Criminal Record premiere this week on Apple TV+.