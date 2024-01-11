Stream of the Day
When Callie says “jump”, Bobby will
Tech-savvy Callie discovers she can magically control her father on the football field, writes JASON BANNIER.
In Fantasy Football, tech-savvy Callie Coleman discovers a magical connection: controlling her father Bobby’s (Omari Hardwick) performance on the football field through her Madden NFL 23 video game.
This unexpected bond propels Bobby from a struggling running back to a star player, presenting unforeseen challenges and bonding opportunities for the family.
The action-comedy is streaming on Showmax from today (12 January 2024).
The running back for the Atlanta Falcons, Bobby, alongside his daughter and wife Keisha (Kelly Rowland), navigate the pressures of the upcoming NFL Playoffs as a family. Simultaneously, Callie faces new commitments to her friends on the robotics team. As they strive to keep the magic a secret, they must juggle the highs and lows of their newfound success, rediscovering the true essence of being a family.
Callie is primarily portrayed by Marsai Martin; however, when the character is 6 years old, she is played by Estella Kahiha, while Rudie Bolton takes on the role from the ages of 8 to 10.
Fantasy Football is directed by Anton Cropper, and written by Zoe Marshall, Dan Gurewitch, and David Young.