Africa’s ‘Heart of Hunter’ makes history

It is the first African Film to debut in the top spot in English-language films on the Netflix Top 10 weekly rankings.

Heart of the Hunter, a Netflix film that debuted on 29 March 2024, has made history by reaching the top spot in English-language films on the Netflix Top 10 weekly rankings. The thriller secured number 1 between 25 March – 31 March, making it the first African Film to achieve this milestone.

Heart of the Hunter garnered a total of 11-million views in that week and ascended to the Netflix top 10 list in 75 countries, including the United States of America, Nigeria, France, Germany, South Korea, United Arab Emirates, Mexico, Hong Kong, and Kenya.

Directed by the incomparable Mandlakayise Walter Dube (SAFTA-winning Silverton Siege).

the film draws inspiration from Deon Meyer’s novel of the same title, bringing to life the gripping narrative and rich characters that are captivating audiences worldwide.

Says Dube: “African cinema has always had a voice; Netflix has handed us the loudhailer. Heart of the Hunter being Number 1 globally means a lot for the emerging filmmaker to be inspired.”

Heart of the Hunter follows Zuko Khumalo (Bonko Khoza), a deadly assassin with a complex past who now leads a seemingly ordinary life. Zuko’s life is thrust into one final mission when his past life unexpectedly resurfaces, with his country and family in the balance.