Ark mod adds zombie dinosaurs

The ‘Survive The Night’ premium mod introduces undead creatures into the survival game ‘Ark: Survival Ascended’.

Ark: Survive The Night is a new premium mod which introduces zombie dinosaurs into Ark: Survival Ascended, an action-adventure game revolving around surviving in a world inhabited by dinosaurs. It features downloadable custom content created by players, including new maps, creatures, items, and game modes.

Survive The Night, developed by Blue Isle Studios, features a dark and hostile world where survivors are thrust into a relentless battle for survival against hordes of horrific, zombie dinosaurs. Players must scavenge for resources, build fortifications and craft an arsenal of weapons and supplies to withstand the undead threat.

Key features of the mod include:

Explore Obsidian Isle, a picturesque tropical island with black sand beaches and a treacherous landscape filled with the abandoned remains of a scientific research project.

Encounter bloodthirsty zombie dinosaurs with new behaviours. They are docile during the day but turn aggressive and hunt at night with glowing red eyes.

Every fifth night, experience the Blood Moon, bringing forth relentless zombie onslaughts until dawn, testing survival skills to the extreme.

Beware of ‘The Stalker,’ a deadly creature lurking on the island. Rarely seen, it ensnares victims when close, requiring constant vigilance.

Explore the research facility for valuable supplies found in loot boxes. While harvesting and crafting are options, scavenging provides essential resources for survival.

Each player’s Survivor Score determines loot quality and Blood Moon horde difficulty. It dynamically updates based on gameplay, ensuring balanced challenges.

Alex Tintor, creative director and founder of Blue Isle Studios, says: “Ark is a very full-featured game with a huge amount of battle-hardened technical infrastructure built in. This means we get to leverage all of that and focus on building the best parts: the experience and the gameplay.

“We were able to use our expertise building horror games and add that on top of ARK’s foundation, and then deliver that to millions of players. I started my career as a modder, and this was an opportunity we couldn’t pass up.”

Ark: Survival Ascended is available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and Steam for R860. Survive the Night is currently only available for the Steam version.