Find your health Fit

What is it?

Ever wished for a timepiece that comprehensively covers your health needs? The Huawei Fit 3 smartwatch aims to fulfil that wish, offering a suite of features designed to keep users informed and on top of their health goals. It tracks daily steps, monitors sleep patterns, and sends notifications for calendar events, messages, and calls.

The redesigned Fit 3 features a sleek square shape and the latest version of HarmonyOS, which brings more colour options for a modern aesthetic. Users can change watch faces or customise them with their own gallery images for a personalised touch. The display boasts a resolution of 480 × 408 pixels, making it exceptionally bright and clear, with a flattened screen that enhances readability.

Weighing approximately 26 grams and made from aluminium alloy, the Fit 3 feels almost weightless on the wrist, providing maximum comfort for all-day wear. Despite its larger display, the watch remains stylish and discreet, allowing users to enjoy its functionality without being burdened by its presence.

The Fit 3 features a configurable button for quick access to various apps, including GPS, and quick response options for messages and calls, making its user interface easy to navigate.

Its ability to take calls and reply to WhatsApp messages directly from the watch is a standout feature, particularly useful when users are busy or in crowded areas. The watch’s microphone and speaker provide clear audio quality for calls, providing effective communication on the go. It surprised me with its quality – but probably surprised other shoppers in the Shoprite store even more.

Another standout feature is the camera control functionality, allowing users to set a timer on the watch and capture images on the phone. The timer starts from 2 seconds, turning the Fit 3 into a convenient remote shutter, ideal for group photos or self-portraits.

The smartwatch’s fitness tracking capabilities include on-wrist fitness courses and programmes, which promotes healthy living and increases awareness of one’s health. By the time I get to work, I may have already taken more than 1,700 steps, giving me a sense of accomplishment early in the morning.

The Fit 3 is equipped with an array of health, wellness and lifestyle features. It also tracks sleep patterns, providing insights into sleep quality and duration. The optical heart rate sensor provides real-time heart rate data, and the watch also tracks calorie intake and calories burned during activities. This information can help users make adjustments to improve rest and overall well-being. The watch also offers guided breathing exercises and stress monitoring to help manage mental health alongside physical fitness.

Designed for long-lasting performance, the Fit 3 features a 400 mAh battery that takes only 30 minutes to charge and lasts for approximately 2 weeks, making it a dependable companion for everyday activities. Beyond health features, the smartwatch offers seamless music control, allowing users to switch songs with a simple tap on the wrist, and allowing the playlist to match one’s mood and activity.

The Huawei Fit 3 is a versatile and stylish smartwatch that offers a comprehensive set of features, including a flashlight that gives a convenient source of light when necessary. Its elegant design, intuitive interface, and advanced functionalities make it a valuable addition to a daily routine.

What does it cost?

The Huawei Fit 3 retails for R2,999.

Why does it matter?

Smartwatches are often underestimated gadgets, yet they bring remarkable convenience and functionality to users’ daily lives. The sleek, wearable device provides real-time information, allowing users to answer calls instantly without the need to reach for the phone. The hands-free capability is particularly useful in public spaces where quick and discreet interactions are essential.

Smartwatches with sleep and health tracking capabilities are not just trendy accessories; they are essential tools for anyone looking to gain a deeper understanding of their health habits and work towards a healthier lifestyle.

What are the biggest negatives?

Limited colour straps available

Can be distracting, especially when getting notifications



What are the biggest positives?

It is lightweight

It has a large LCD screen

Good battery life

Can answer calls or make calls

*Angelique Mogotlane is content editor of Gadget, at World Wide Worx.