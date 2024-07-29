MateBook X Pro sets new light laptop standard

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

A lightweight but highly durable magnesium alloy and flexible OLED screen greatly reduce the weight of the device.

Modern consumers of tech products have a keen eye for aesthetics and a sleek design – a trend underlined by the emergence of a new generation of laptops.

One of the best examples of this response to consumer needs is the new Huawei MateBook X Pro, which brings together innovative technologies and a futuristic design. With a 980g body and a thickness of 13.5mm, it represents a new standard in lightweight laptops weighing under 1kg.

Creating a sleek and portable design has long been a technical challenge in the PC industry. With the new laptop, Huawei is pushing the boundaries of portability through innovation in the materials it has used, upgrading the processing power, and architecture optimisation. The MateBook X Pro offers a powerful 40W thermal design power (TDP) release despite its featherweight bulk – or lack thereof.

The laptop is made from a lightweight but highly durable magnesium alloy. This is paired with a 14.2-inch flexible OLED screen, which greatly reduces the weight of the device. The screen achieves better display by eliminating visual artefacts and patterns that are a legacy of rigid OLED screens when viewed from the side. Even more startlingly, the display driver chip can be “bent” to the back of the screen to create a sky-high screen-to-body ratio of 93%.

The introduction of Huawei’s Cloud Falcon Architecture enables the MateBook X Pro to strike an ideal balance between portability and performance. A new modular PCB design, a high-density interconnector (HDI), and all-in-one components increase the stacking density by 26% compared to its predecessor.

As a result, the PCB takes up less space, allowing for the inclusion of larger fans, a larger battery, and larger speakers. With its enhanced heat dissipation and high-performance Intel Core Ultra 9 processor, the X Pro offers up to 40W TDP.

The X Pro is the first laptop with a four-axis CNC on both sides, which forms a graceful slope with a subtle gradient curvature called the Skyline Design. This accentuates the laptop’s refined look, and smooth lines and curved surfaces fit comfortably into a user’s hands.

The Huawei MateBook X Pro also sets fashion trends, with a silky-smooth metallic body, which is comfortable to the touch, and Morandi Blue and White colour schemes that provide oriental aesthetics for a minimalist design.