Gadget of the Week: Mate 80 Pro trains your eye

Zebra the neighbour cat, shot through a window at 20X zoom on the Huawei Mate 80 Pro. Photo: ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK.

The new Huawei flagship handset pushes users to take better photos before they press the shutter, writes ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK.

What is it?

The Huawei Mate 80 Pro is a flagship smartphone built around its camera, backed by a large battery and a body designed to handle daily use without looking like it needs protection from the world.

The circular camera module remains distinctive, though it has been refined into a more balanced form. It stands out without dominating the device.

The camera system includes a 50MP main sensor with variable aperture, a 48MP periscope telephoto with 4x optical zoom, and a 40MP ultra-wide lens, supported by HDR and optical stabilisation. It records video in up to 4K and includes a 13MP front camera.

I became aware of its subtleties while taking everyday photos: a coffee table near a bright window, a street scene early in the morning, a cat in a tree, and something quick on a desk. In each case, a small guide appeared in the viewfinder, suggesting a minor adjustment. At first, I ignored it and carried on as usual. Before long, I found myself making those adjustments without waiting for the prompt.

Image courtesy Huawei.

Huawei calls this AI Composition. It works while you are framing the image, analysing balance, alignment and subject placement. The suggestions are small, often no more than a nudge, but they come into play at the right moment to influence the shot.

That becomes more interesting once you start pushing the camera’s capabilities.

Through our office window, I spotted a cat in a tree in the garden, well beyond what I would usually attempt with a phone camera. At 20x magnification, it filled the frame. Despite the glare of morning light and reflections in the window, black and white fur resolved with enough contrast to separate the texture rather than blur it into a single tone. It held together better than expected at that range, and it was one of those shots where the phone delivered something I would not normally expect it to accomplish. Showing the image around the office confirmed our team’s surprise at the result, since they could barely spot the cat through the glare on the window.

The underlying camera system supports that kind of reach. The 50MP main sensor deals well with mixed lighting. In a café with strong light from one side, it kept detail in the darker parts of the frame while controlling the brighter areas. The result stayed close to what was in front of me rather than being artificially adapted through heavy processing.

Colour consistency across lenses proved its worth in everyday use. I took a sequence of photos on a street, moving between the main camera and telephoto to change perspective. The colours remained aligned across those shots, which made them easier to use together.

That removes a familiar frustration, with lens choice becoming about framing and distance rather than correcting colour afterwards.

Image courtesy Huawei.

The telephoto macro camera adds flexibility. It combines 4x optical zoom with close focusing, which allows it to handle distant subjects and fine detail in the same breath. I used it to capture patterns on a building across the road, then turned it on smaller objects nearby without breaking stride.

Huawei’s HDR processing handles strong contrast with a steady hand. Shooting towards a bright sky maintained detail in both sky and foreground without flattening the image.

Away from the camera, the phone keeps pace with daily use. Apps open quickly, switching between them feels smooth, and the camera is ready as soon as you need it. Huawei’s Ark Engine focuses on this responsiveness, so that running navigation, streaming and background apps together do not disrupt the experience. The phone never became uncomfortable to hold, which points to effective heat management.

The Mate 80 Pro features a 6.75-inch LTPO OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 1280 × 2832 pixels. The handset measures roughly 161.9mm tall, 76mm wide and just under 8mm thick, with a weight of about 219g. It uses a glass front with an aluminium frame and a fibre-reinforced back, and carries IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. The display is protected by Huawei’s second-generation Kunlun Glass, adding extra resilience to drops and everyday wear.

The device runs on Huawei’s Kirin 9030 Pro chipset with up to 16GB RAM and storage options ranging from 256GB to 1TB. The phone uses HarmonyOS, supports Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6.0, and packs a 5,750mAh battery with 100W wired and 80W wireless charging.

Battery life supports extended use. The battery handled a full day that included heavy camera use, messaging and browsing. Charging speeds make short plug-ins worthwhile, which changes how you approach power management.

Durability plays a larger role than usual in this segment. Huawei uses second-generation Kunlun Glass on the front and reinforces the structure throughout. The IP68 and IP69 ratings cover water and dust exposure across a wide range of conditions.

The phone builds its case through these details rather than relying on a single standout feature. It influences how you approach photography in a way that becomes part of your routine.

What does it cost?

The Huawei Mate 80 Pro is priced from R21,999 in South Africa.

Why does it matter?

It improves photography at the moment the image is taken. The guidance in the viewfinder builds better framing habits, which carry across every shot.

Consistent colour across lenses makes it easier to combine images taken at different focal lengths.

What are the biggest negatives?

Huawei’s software environment requires adjustment for users who rely on Google services.

The camera guidance influences how photos are framed, which may not appeal to those who prefer full control.

What are the biggest positives?

AI Composition improves framing in real time and becomes second nature.

Colour consistency across lenses makes everyday photography more predictable.

Battery life and fast charging support extended use without interruption.

* Arthur Goldstuck is CEO of World Wide Worx, editor-in-chief of Gadget.co.za, and author of “The Hitchhiker’s Guide to AI – The African Edge”.