Mate 80 Pro intros AI composition

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Huawei promises smarter photography, with an enhanced camera system and real-time processing that allow more consistent colour capture.

Huawei’s latest flagship, the Huawei Mate 80 Pro, is creating a buzz with a renewed focus on imaging accuracy, system efficiency and device durability in the premium smartphone market.

Positioned as the next evolution of the Huawei Mate Series, the device builds on Huawei’s established approach of combining hardware innovation with system-level optimisation.

At its core, the Huawei Mate 80 Pro is “designed to capture what you see, as you see it”. Its imaging system addresses one of the most persistent challenges in smartphone photography, accurate colour reproduction across varied lighting conditions.

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Consistent colour capture

The Huawei Mate 80 Pro introduces an enhanced True-to-Colour camera system, built on a combination of upgraded hardware and real-time processing capabilities. The system incorporates a 50 MP Ultra Lighting main camera with a large 1/1.28-inch sensor, enabling improved light intake and detail capture, particularly in low-light scenarios.

A key differentiator is the system’s ability to maintain colour consistency across focal lengths. Whether switching between the main, ultra-wide, or telephoto lenses, it preserves tonal accuracy without visible shifts, a common limitation in multi-camera systems.

Supporting this is DCG HDR technology, which enhances dynamic range in high-contrast environments, this allows the Mate 80 Pro to retain both high light and shadow detail in high-contrast scenes without distortion.

The imaging system is further complemented by a 48 MP Ultra Lighting telephoto macro lens, which supports 4× optical zoom and close-up focusing down to 5 cm. This enables both detailed macro photography and long-range capture with ease.

AI composition

The Huawei Mate 80 Pro incorporates AI-driven features designed to simplify everyday tasks. In imaging, tools such as AI Remove and AI Best Expression allow users to refine photos quickly by removing unwanted elements or selecting optimal facial expressions in group shots.

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AI Composition adds a new layer to the imaging experience by analysing scenes in real time, assessing elements like subjects, lines, light and balance to guide framing. Subtle prompts appear directly in the viewfinder, suggesting optimal composition, crop or zoom adjustments, without interrupting the capture process. This enables users to achieve more refined, professional-looking results without requiring technical knowledge of photography principles.

Performance driven by optimisation

Beyond imaging, the Huawei Mate 80 Pro is designed for sustained performance rather than short bursts of peak output. It is powered by Huawei’s Ark Engine, which focuses on system-level optimisation to improve responsiveness across everyday tasks, such as app switching, camera launch and multitasking.

This is supported by a 5750 mAh battery, designed to comfortably support all-day usage, alongside 100W wired and 80W wireless SuperCharge capabilities for rapid recharging.

Thermal management is handled by the SuperCool Dual Phase Change heat dissipation system, which improves thermal conductivity and reduces temperature rise under load. This helps maintain consistent performance during extended gaming, streaming or content creation, while minimising throttling.

Overall system performance has been improved by 21%, contributing to smoother workflows and a more stable user experience under demanding conditions.

Durability across the device

The Huawei Mate 80 Pro is built on what Huawei refers to as a Super Durable Architecture, reinforcing both the display and chassis to better withstand everyday wear and impact.

At the front, 2nd Generation Kunlun Glass integrates high-strength nanocrystals to deliver up to 20 times greater drop resistance compared to conventional glass.

The rear panel uses an ultra-durable vegan fibre material, which improves impact resistance while maintaining a refined tactile finish. This material offers up to five times greater resistance to damage compared to traditional glass backs.

The Huawei Mate 80 Pro is also rated IP68 and IP69, providing protection against water, dust, and high-pressure environments, further reinforcing its suitability for everyday use.

Add a Huawei Watch GT Runner 2

Alongside the Huawei Mate 80 Pro, Huawei has also introduced the Huawei WATCH GT Runner 2, a performance-focused wearable designed specifically for runners. Built with a lightweight titanium alloy body and advanced positioning capabilities, it delivers highly accurate tracking even in challenging environments.

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The Huawei Watch GT Runner 2 incorporates science-driven training tools, including lactate threshold analysis and intelligent marathon guidance, giving users deeper insight into performance and recovery.

Pricing and availability

The Huawei Mate 80 Pro is available now from R21,999 or from R839 per month over 36 months via Huawei’s official online store and selected retailers, terms and conditions apply.

As part of the Huawei Mate 80 Pro Promotion from 1 April 2026 to 30 April 2026, Customers who purchase the Huawei Mate 80 Pro during the Promotion Period can get can get a Huawei Band 10 valued at R1,299, a Huawei FreeBuds SE 2 valued at R1,499, one year Huawei Care + valued at R1999, 2 free Screen Protector Services for one year valued at R999, a 100W Huawei charger and cable valued at R1,499 and a phone cover valued at R399. The total promotional gift valued is R9,395. Terms and conditions apply.