GWM Tank 500: Heavyweight in the ring

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

There is no such thing as arriving unnoticed in a GWM Tank 500 HEV, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The GWM Tank 500 HEV reminds me of a heavyweight boxer. The kind of fighter who walks into the arena and immediately commands attention before a single punch has been thrown. Huge, imposing and impossible to ignore, yet surprisingly light on his feet when the bell rings. Looking at the Tank 500, I expected intimidation. What I discovered was something much more interesting: a heavyweight that knows how to dance.

This full-size SUV is every bit as imposing as its name suggests. GWM did not call it the Tank 500 for fun. Much like a champion fighter stepping into the ring, it has presence. The massive grille leads the charge, flanked by LED headlights that glare ahead with the confidence of a boxer staring down an opponent. Broad shoulders, muscular wheel arches and a commanding stance complete the look. The rear-mounted spare wheel is the equivalent of a championship belt slung over one shoulder, reminding everyone that this machine was built for serious work.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Yet, like many great heavyweights, there is more poise here than first appearances suggest.

The Tank 500 HEV combines strength with sophistication. Chrome detailing, elegant styling touches and a premium finish soften its rugged image. It feels less like a bruiser looking for a fight and more like a champion arriving at a black-tie awards ceremony after successfully defending a title.

Open the door and climb inside and the heavyweight analogy continues. Rather than a stripped-out training gym, the cabin feels like a luxury suite reserved for the title holder. The interior is large, comfortable and exceptionally spacious. There is room for everyone to settle in and relax, whether sitting in the front, second row or even the third row.

The seats are supportive and come with heating, ventilation and massage functions. It felt as though I was sitting ringside in a luxury lounge rather than behind the wheel of a vehicle capable of tackling rough terrain.

The dashboard is dominated by a large 14.6-inch touchscreen, while a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster provides information a driver needs. Vehicle settings and off-road information are presented clearly and intuitively on the screen. Unfortunately, Android Auto connectivity is a bit like a bantamweight fighter.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The panoramic sunroof adds another layer of luxury, flooding the cabin with natural light and enhancing the sense of space. For such a large vehicle, the interior never feels cramped or enclosed.

Of course, heavyweight champions come with one unavoidable characteristic: size.

The Tank 500 HEV is a genuinely large SUV. That translates into outstanding passenger comfort and road presence, but it can make parking in smaller parking bays a challenge. In older shopping centres and tight parking garages, manoeuvring requires concentration. Fortunately, the excellent camera systems help enormously, but there were times when squeezing this heavyweight into a compact parking space felt like trying to fit a boxing ring into a spare bedroom.

Once out on the open road, however, the Tank 500 revealed its surprising agility. Just as the best heavyweight boxers move with grace despite their size, the Tank 500 handles better than expected. Steering is accurate and body movements are well controlled.

The hybrid powertrain delivers solid performance. There is plenty of punch available when overtaking slower traffic, yet it never feels aggressive or difficult to manage.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The real title fight begins when the tar ends.

Equipped with full-time four-wheel drive, a locking rear differential and multiple terrain modes, the Tank 500 is ready to tackle difficult conditions. Sand, rocks and rough tracks are handled with confidence. With 224 mm of ground clearance, obstacles that would worry lesser SUVs barely seem to register.

The ride quality is what impressed me most. Even when traversing rough terrain, the suspension absorbed bumps effectively. It was like watching a heavyweight absorb a punch and continue moving forward without missing a step.

Technology also plays a significant role in the Tank 500’s off-road credentials. One of my favourite features is the transparent bonnet function. Using cameras positioned around the vehicle, the system creates a view beneath the front of the SUV, allowing drivers to see obstacles that would otherwise be hidden. It feels a little like having a coach whispering exactly where the next punch is coming from.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The Tank 500 is also packed with safety features, including adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assistance, automatic emergency braking and semi-autonomous driving functions.

The GWM Tank 500 HEV may look like a heavyweight champion, but it is not only about size and strength. It combines comfort, technology, luxury and off-road ability in a complete package. It is large, comfortable and spacious, capable of carrying a family in luxury while still being ready to venture far beyond the beaten path.

Like the best heavyweight boxers, it wins not because of brute force alone, but because it combines power, confidence and surprising finesse.

*Pricing for the GWM Tank 500 HEV starts at R1,228,950.

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and editor of GadgetWheels. Follow her on Bluesky on @crazycatbuzz.bsky.social.