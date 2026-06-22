Geely Coolray: New kid in the car park

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The compact SUV segment in South Africa is as crowded as a mall car park on the last Saturday of the month, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Every vehicle manufacturer seems determined to squeeze another contender into the mix, each promising better technology, sharper styling and more value than the next. Into this highly competitive shopping mall steps the Geely Coolray.

The Coolray is an important model for Geely. Globally, it has become the company’s most widely exported SUV and has found success in markets across Asia, the Middle East, Eastern Europe, Africa and Latin America. South Africa is the latest stop on that journey.

The styling of the Coolray is energetic with sharp details. The body features strong character lines and muscular shoulders, while the optional two-tone roof on the Vanguard and Vertex models adds an extra splash of personality.

At the front, a large vertical-slat grille dominates proceedings. Flanked by sleek LED headlamps and dramatic aerodynamic elements.

The sporty theme continues around the back. Twin-pod LED taillamps, a sculpted rear bumper and diffuser-inspired styling. The flagship Vertex model takes things a step further with a motorsport-inspired rear wing with integrated side fins and prominent “S” badging. It is the sort of feature that will certainly spark conversation in a shopping centre parking lot.

Underneath the eye-catching bodywork sits a platform designed to balance comfort and agility. The Coolray rides on a 2,600 mm wheelbase and uses MacPherson strut suspension at the front with a torsion-beam setup at the rear. Electric power steering and disc brakes all round complete the package.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Inside, technology takes centre stage. The dashboard is dominated by a large 14.6-inch infotainment touchscreen that looks more like a tablet mounted to the dashboard than a traditional vehicle display. Alongside it sits an 8.8-inch digital instrument cluster, providing drivers with key information in a clean and modern format.

Smartphone integration comes standard through both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, while Bluetooth connectivity and multiple USB ports help keep devices connected and charged.

Depending on the model chosen, buyers can also enjoy features like wireless smartphone charging, multi-colour ambient lighting, power-adjustable seats, a panoramic sunroof and an electric tailgate. These are features that were once the preserve of premium vehicles, but are becoming increasingly common in this fiercely contested segment.

Practicality has not been forgotten. The cabin seats five occupants, while the luggage compartment offers 330 litres of cargo space. Fold the rear seats down, and that figure expands to 1,054 litres.

Safety is another area where Geely appears keen to impress. Every Coolray comes equipped with a substantial list of standard safety systems, including ABS, Electronic Brake-force Distribution, Electronic Stability Control, Traction Control, Hill Hold Control, Hill Descent Control, Tyre Pressure Monitoring and ISOFIX child-seat mounting points.

The body structure makes extensive use of high-strength steel, improving rigidity and occupant protection.

Moving up the range brings additional safety equipment. The Vanguard and Vertex models receive six airbags, while the flagship Vertex gains a comprehensive Level 1 Advanced Driver Assistance System package. This includes Adaptive Cruise Control, Autonomous Emergency Braking, Forward Collision Warning, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keeping Assist, Traffic Sign Recognition, Intelligent High Beam Control and Traffic Jam Assist.

One particularly interesting feature on the higher-specification models is the 540-degree camera system. While most drivers are familiar with a 360-degree surround-view camera, Geely’s system effectively allows drivers to see underneath and around the vehicle, making parking and tight manoeuvres considerably easier.

The entry-level Nova (not to be confused with the GAC Nova) offers a generous specification sheet, including alloy wheels, LED lighting, keyless entry, automatic climate control, a multifunction steering wheel, digital instrumentation and the large infotainment display.

The mid-range Vanguard builds on that foundation with 18-inch gloss-black alloy wheels, perforated leather upholstery, a power-adjustable driver’s seat, ambient lighting, a six-speaker audio system and additional safety equipment.

At the top of the range, the Vertex adds a panoramic sunroof, electric tailgate, wireless charging and a full suite of advanced driver assistance technologies, along with a distinctive motorsport-inspired styling touches.

While I cannot yet comment on how the Coolray drives, first impressions suggest that Geely is a serious contender. It combines attractive styling, an impressive list of technology features and a strong focus on safety in a package that is clearly designed to stand out in one of South Africa’s most hotly contested automotive segments. The real test, of course, will come when I finally get behind the wheel.

*Pricing for the Geely Coolray is as follows:

Coolray 1.5TD 7DCT Nova – R369 900

Coolray 1.5TD 7DCT Vanguard – R399 900

Coolray 1.5TD 7DCT Vertex – R429 900

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and editor of GadgetWheels. Follow her on Bluesky on @crazycatbuzz.bsky.social.