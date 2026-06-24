Volvo ES90: Like driving an ocean liner

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Large, luxurious and remarkably refined, the Volvo ES90 brings a sense of calm to the increasingly busy world of premium electric vehicles, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Some cars are built to rush from one destination to the next. The Volvo ES90 glides down the road with the confidence and grace of a luxury ocean liner crossing calm seas, turning every journey into an occasion. Large, comfortable and exceptionally spacious, it offers a level of refinement that makes many luxury vehicles feel ordinary.

The ES90 launched locally in rear-wheel-drive form, powered by a single electric motor producing 245 kW and 480 Nm of torque. Like most electric vehicles, power delivery is immediate. Touch the accelerator and the big Volvo gathers momentum with ease. It feels smooth, controlled and entirely fitting for a vehicle of this character.

Volvo has limited the top speed to 180 km/h, remaining true to the brand’s long-standing commitment to safety.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The braking really impressed me. The ES90 seems to read situations before they unfold. On a drive to the airport, several lucky packet drivers suddenly darted into my lane, requiring some urgent braking. Yet, the Volvo remained composed. There was no unpleasant lurching or jerking. It slowed down with the calmness of a seasoned captain adjusting course through busy waters.

Performance is only one part of the story. The real headline is the range. Volvo claims up to 755km, a figure that immediately makes long-distance travel feel far less intimidating. Journeys between cities seem much more achievable when range anxiety fades into the background.

Power comes from a 92 kWh battery pack, with energy consumption rated at an impressive 15.9 kWh per 100 km. Connected to a compatible DC fast charger, the battery can charge from 10% to 80% in as little as 25 minutes. That was barely enough time to stretch my legs, grab a coffee and prepare for the next stage of the journey.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Step inside and the sense of occasion continues.

The cabin feels less like a traditional car interior and more like an exclusive first-class lounge on the ship. The ES90 is wonderfully spacious, with generous room for both front and rear passengers. Every surface, material and design element has been carefully considered. The result is an environment that feels calm, welcoming and undeniably luxurious.

The quietness adds to the experience. Even while travelling on the busy highways, the cabin remained impressively hushed. Wind and road noise are kept well under control, allowing conversations and music to be enjoyed without interruption.

Technology is another strength. The ES90 has been designed to evolve over time through over-the-air software updates. New features and enhancements can be added long after delivery, ensuring the vehicle remains current throughout its lifespan.

Safety continues to lie at the heart of everything Volvo does. The ES90 comes equipped with a comprehensive suite of advanced driver assistance technologies, including Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Information with Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Keeping Aid, Collision Avoidance and Mitigation, and Road Sign Information.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Higher specification models add Pilot Assist steering support, along with enhanced parking assistance systems that utilise multiple cameras and ultrasonic sensors.

Those parking aids are particularly useful because there is no disguising the ES90’s size. While its generous dimensions contribute significantly to its comfort and interior space, parking in smaller bays can occasionally be challenging. Sliding the ES90 into a tight shopping centre parking space can feel a little like trying to dock a luxury liner at a crowded harbour. Fortunately, the cameras and assistance systems make the task considerably easier.

The entry-level Core model is well equipped, featuring four-zone climate control, a panoramic roof, Nordico upholstery, heated front seats, a head-up display and Park Assist Pilot.

The Plus model adds further comfort features, while the flagship Ultra takes luxury to another level with adaptive air suspension, an electrochromatic panoramic roof, soft-close doors, massage front seats and a comprehensive 360-degree camera system.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Practicality has not been forgotten. The rear luggage compartment offers 446 litres of storage space, expanding to 1,427 litres when the rear seats are folded. There is also a useful 27-litre storage compartment beneath the bonnet for smaller items.

The Volvo ES90 focuses on delivering comfort, refinement, technology and remarkable long-distance capability. Like a luxury vessel built for crossing vast oceans, the ES90 makes every kilometre feel smooth and relaxed.

*Pricing for the Volvo ERS90 starts from R1,590,000.

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and editor of GadgetWheels. Follow her on Bluesky on @crazycatbuzz.bsky.social.