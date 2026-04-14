GWM Haval Jolion keeps its balance

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The updated Jolion Pro sharpens the SUV with a bit more attitude than expected, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The updated GWM Haval Jolion Pro has sharpened up the popular SUV, with grille, window trim and rear diffuser giving it a darker, more purposeful look.

Inside the Jolion Pro, the changes are more about living with the car day to day. My favourite was the fact that wireless Android Auto worked smoothly throughout my time with the vehicle, which is exactly how it should be. In the past, connectivity was a combination of fuss and fiddling. The upgraded 50W wireless charger, paired with Type-C ports, kept devices topped up without complaint, even on longer drives where navigation and streaming were running constantly. Voice commands have also been added and, while I am usually sceptical of these systems, this one proved useful for simple tasks without becoming a distraction.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

One of the more noticeable tweaks is the thicker, sportier steering wheel. It might sound like a small thing, but it does change how the car feels from behind the wheel. It adds a bit more substance to the driving experience, especially when spending extended time in traffic or on the open road.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The Jolion Pro offers a few personalities. I had the Jolion Pro 1.5T Super Luxury 7 DCT. The element that stood out most over the review period was how easy the Jolion Pro is to live with. The cabin is comfortable, with enough space and storage to handle everything from daily errands to slightly more ambitious weekend plans. It does not overcomplicate things, which is refreshing. The layout makes sense, and the small design touches show that some thought has gone into how people use their cars.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

It is also worth noting that the Jolion Pro manages to balance its features without feeling overwhelming. Safety and driver assistance systems are present, but they do not constantly interrupt. Indicating can be a challenge, as the indicator does not have a clear on and off switch – it is a gentle touch to change lanes or a firmer touch to turn left or right.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

After spending a fair amount of time with it, I found that the GWM Haval Jolion Pro was a well-rounded package.

Pricing, terms and brand

GWM stands for Great Wall Motor, a major Chinese automobile manufacturer founded in 1984. Under the GWM umbrella, the vehicles launched locally include the Tank series, P series, Ora and, of course, the Haval series, under which the Jolion Pro falls.

Every Jolion model is backed by GWM’s comprehensive after-sales support. Which includes:

7-year/ 200 000km warranty

7-year unlimited km roadside assistance

7-year/ 75 000 km service plan

12-month/ 15 000km service interval

Pricing:

Jolion 1.5T City R348 950

Jolion 1.5T City Plus 7DCT R373 950

Jolion Pro 1.5T Premium 7DCT R392 150

Jolion Pro 1.5T Super Luxury 7DCT R428 950

Jolion Pro 1.5T Ultra Luxury 7DCT R466 450

Jolion Pro 1.5T S Ultra Luxury 7DCT R500 450

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and editor of GadgetWheels. Follow her on Bluesky on @crazycatbuzz.bsky.social.