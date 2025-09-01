2025 Festival of Motoring highlights EVs

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

SA’s major car lifestyle event, the Festival of Motoring, attracted thousands of enthusiasts, media, and industry leaders, with youth trends and electric vehicles stealing the show, reports SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Youth steer South Africa’s car market into a new era

At this year’s Festival of Motoring at Kyalami north of Johannesburg, a striking trend was revealed: nearly half of WesBank’s vehicle finance customers are under 35, proving that South African youth are driving the future of mobility. WesBank’s Declan Jones, head of vehicle ecosystem development at WesBank, showed how younger buyers were embracing car ownership, despite global shifts toward alternative transport.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Affordability remains a key factor, with buyers stretching finance terms longer than ever. In July 2025, average repayment periods hit 72 months for new cars and 76 months for used vehicles. This reflects growing pressure on consumers and a shift towards longer commitments to stay on the road.

In the New Energy Vehicle (NEV) space, the used market is gaining traction. Between January 2022 and July 2025, WesBank financed 287 battery electric vehicles, with nearly half being pre-owned. According to Jones, this used segment plays a vital role in making NEVs accessible to more South Africans.

Chinese car brands are also making waves, though their used market is still developing. As the local automotive ecosystem evolves, tracking these trends, including the growth of demo and used NEVs, will be essential for infrastructure planning and creating incentives that support sustainable mobility.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Omoda and Jaecoo bring style and substance to Kyalami with new models

Omoda and Jaecoo created excitement at the 2025 Festival of Motoring with the debut of two new models: the Jaecoo J5 and the Omoda C7. These fresh additions highlight Brand OJ’s rapid growth and commitment to making premium motoring more accessible.

The J5 is a compact SUV with serious presence. It pairs elegant design with a plush interior featuring leather upholstery, a 13.2-inch touchscreen, and power-operated front seats as standard. Under the bonnet sits turbo engine, with three trim levels on offer.

Alongside the Jaecoo J5, the Omoda C7 made its grand entrance, filling the space between the popular C5 and flagship C9. Available with either a petrol engine or a powerful SHS plug-in hybrid system offering 255 kW, 525 N.m, and a 1,200 km range, the C7 blends performance with luxury.

iCaur gears up to electrify South Africa with custom EVs

A new name is entering the South African electric vehicle scene. The iCaur, a stylish, tech-savvy brand, made its debut at the 2025 Festival of Motoring. Set to launch in 2026, iCaur promises to bring choice, creativity and adventure to local roads.

Two models are leading the charge: the 03T and the V23. The 03T combines sleek urban crossover design with rugged SUV flair, with a wide-body styling and lightweight aluminium build. The V23 goes full retro-futuristic, offering up to 24 interchangeable design pieces and a charming interior packed with physical knobs and creative custom options.

GAC enters budget SUV battle

GAC announced at Festival of Motoring that it would be adding a new SUV, the Emzoom Nova, to its stable. Priced at R359,900, the Nova significantly lowers the starting price of the Emzoom lineup, making it R50,000 cheaper than the next model up. Until now, the Emzoom range started with the 1.5T Comfort at R419,900, followed by the 1.5T Executive (R439,900) and the flagship 1.5T R Style (R489,900).

Visually, the Emzoom Nova sets itself apart from its pricier siblings with a distinctive grille featuring horizontal slatsand17-inch alloy wheels.

GAC also gave a sneak preview of two other vehicles in the pipeline: the M8 minivan and an all-electric car, the Aion Y.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Chery charges ahead with super hybrids at Kyalami Festival

The powerful Tiggo 9 CSH made headlines for performance and safety, after becoming the first vehicle in Africa to undergo a real-world dual-vehicle collision test.

It was on show alongside the Tiggo 7 CSH and Tiggo 8 CSH plug-in hybrids, offering urban EV driving and petrol confidence for longer journeys, with 90 km AER and up to 1,200 km total range.

The Tiggo Cross HEV, South Africa’s most affordable hybrid SUV, rounded out the lineup with 150 kW, 310 N.m, and over 1,000 km range.

Subaru Forester arrives with style, safety and spirit

Subaru unveiled the new sixth-generation Forester at the 2025 Festival of Motoring. The Forester continues its legacy as Subaru’s best-seller in South Africa, accounting for over 50% of local sales.

The new look features compact LED headlights, muscular arches, roof rails and aerodynamic touches.

Under the bonnet sits Subaru’s signature 2.5-litre Boxer engine, delivering 136 kW and 247 Nm, paired with a smooth CVT and symmetrical all-wheel drive. With 220 mm ground clearance, X-Mode, and clever approach angles, it is ready to conquer both the school run and a mountain pass.

Tata Motors revving up for a South African return at Festival of Motoring

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (TMPV) is making a comeback to South Africa, and the Festival of Motoring (FOM) at Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit was the stage for its big reveal: the Tiago, a chic compact hatchback; the Punch, a tough yet tiny SUV; the Curvv, a sleek tech-loaded coupe-SUV; and the Harrier, a sophisticated SUV with advanced safety and Land Rover roots.

MG Motors showcase new models

MG vehicles on show included the ZS Pro, making its South African debut in two 1.5 litre turbocharged trims. Packed with features such as LED lighting, a 12.3-inch infotainment display, MG Pilot safety tech and a seven-year warranty, it is designed for confident driving.

Joining the line-up was the HS PHEV, combining a 115kW electric motor with a 105kW petrol engine for a spirited 220kW output. With a 0–100 km/h sprint of 6.8 seconds and up to 120km of electric-only range, this plug-in hybrid is as efficient as it is exhilarating.

Also on show was the MG3 Hybrid – a lively, compact hatch with a zippy 0–100 km/h in 8 seconds and all the features modern drivers expect.

Volkswagen’s Transporter with power, practicality and polish

The new Transporter range, set to launch September 2025, boasts three 2.0-litre TDI engines – 81 kW, 110 kW and 125 kW – paired with either a 6-speed manual or 8-speed automatic gearbox. More space, style, and substance. The long wheelbase model can now swallow three Euro pallets, with a load bay stretching up to 3,002 mm, a payload of 1.33 tonnes, and a towing capacity of 2.8 tonnes.

On the inside, drivers get a 12-inch digital cockpit, 13-inch infotainment screen, ergonomic seating, and smart stowage. Features like LED headlights, lane assist, and front assist come standard, while the electronic parking brake frees up cabin space. Optional digital rear-view mirrors make life easier in the crew cab setup.

The 2025 Festival of Motoring made one thing clear: South Africa’s automotive future is being driven by youthful energy, cutting-edge technology, and a bold embrace of electrification.

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and editor of GadgetWheels. Follow her on Bluesky on @crazycatbuzz.bsky.social.