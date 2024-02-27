Tankful of everything

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

GWM South Africa has unveiled the latest addition to its model lineup, the GWM Tank 300, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

GWM made its entry into the South African market back in 2007, offering a range of commercial vehicles that quickly gained popularity among both private and business buyers seeking reliable and affordable transportation solutions. Since then, GWM has steadily expanded its presence in South Africa, demonstrating a strong commitment to the local market.

GWM is one of China’s largest privately-owned automotive manufacturers, listed on the Hong Kong and Shanghai stock exchanges. It has also established itself as one of the top 10 vehicle brands in South Africa.

It’s latest model to arrive in this country, the GWM Tank 300, is constructed on a robust ladder frame chassis, predominantly using 1500 Mpa steel for enhanced rigidity and crash-test performance. Its chassis supports a modern multi-link rear suspension and durable double-wishbone front suspension, ensuring superior on-road comfort without compromising off-road capabilities.

The vehicle’s high-strength passenger cell is mounted atop the ladder frame using special rubber mountings, effectively dampening road noise and vibrations for a luxurious driving experience inside the cabin.

Equipped with multiple towing and recovery hooks directly attached to the chassis, along with a drivetrain anchored by dynamic mounts and a balancer shaft, the GWM Tank 300 prioritises in-cabin comfort while maintaining rugged durability.

Design-wise, theTank boasts a distinctive profile that pays homage to classic off-road vehicles while embracing modern aesthetics. Its angular design, complemented by features like round LED headlamps and an off-road front bumper with integrated LED fog lamps, exudes confidence and capability.

The vehicle’s interior combines luxury with practicality, offering a dual 12.3-inch high-definition LCD screen, ambient lighting, quilted leather upholstery, and multi-function controls for a premium driving experience.

In terms of performance, the Tank is available in two drivetrain configurations. The Hybrid Electric version combines petrol and electric power to deliver impressive performance with low fuel consumption, while petrol models feature a next-generation turbo-petrol engine for ample power and torque.

Safety and security are paramount in the Tank, with a comprehensive suite of features, including vehicle stability control, adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, and seven airbags.

All GWM Tank 300 models come with a 7-year/200,000 km new vehicle warranty, unlimited roadside assistance, and a 5-year/75,000 km service plan.

Pricing starts at R750,000.