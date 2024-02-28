Captain Planet on wheels

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The Nissan X-Trail is like going on an adventure in a spaceship with a crew of muddy-kneed kids and pets, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The X-Trail boasts an interior that is like Dr Who’s TARDIS (Time And Relative Dimension In Space): bigger on the inside than it looks from the outside.

Five adults can sprawl out comfortably, and the optional third-row seating makes it a seven-seater superhero squad mobile.

Cargo space? Forget packing light, you can practically move your whole eco-village with the seats folded down. There are also plenty of cubbies and compartments to stash all the necessary essentials for the long journeys.

The infotainment system is your friendly, easy-to-use AI sidekick, with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto keeping you connected. The screen of the infotainment system is a 12.3-inch touchscreen that offers a crisp image. My music was loud and clear through the speakers. The higher trims even have a digital driver’s display, making you feel like you are piloting a spaceship, not a SUV.

This Nissan is not afraid of a little rough and tumble. Its intelligent all-wheel-drive system adapts to different terrains, transforming you from a city slicker to an off-road explorer with the twist of a dial.

While the X-Trail offers a comfortable ride, it also manages the semi-tarred roads like a pro, although a tad stiff. Potholes are a fly-over for the wide tyres.

The X-Trail comes equipped with an additional layer of safety. Pro-pilot is Nissan’s intelligent mobility technology, which acts as an extra set of eyes, ensuring the well-being of the driver and passenger from all angles. This means you have a 360 degree view of the vehicle and its surrounds.

This Nissan is all about practicality and purpose. Just remember, with great space comes great responsibility… to pack for every possible adventure and close the door to chaos.

Pricing for the Nissan X-Trail starts at R 673,000