Wheels of the Week: SUV from the future arrives

Get ready to buckle up for a ride like no other, because Mazda’s CX-60 is here to shake things up, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

This bad boy is not just a car; it is a masterpiece crafted from years of Mazda’s expertise, striking that sweet spot between jaw-dropping beauty, jaw-dropping performance, and, you guessed it, jaw-dropping functionality.

Forget the old days when you had to mould yourself to fit into a car. Mazda flipped the script with its human-centric engineering approach. It has built a car that is so in tune with you, it is like it can read your mind. Picture this: you slide into the driver’s seat and, bam! Everything adjusts magically to fit you – the seat, the steering wheel, even the wing mirrors. And it does not stop there; this car can recognise up to six different drivers (plus a guest) and tweak over 200 settings the way you like it. Talk about feeling like a VIP.

But wait, there’s more! The CX-60 is not just smart; it’s got the looks to match. With its Human Machine Interface (HMI) technology, you will have all the info you need at your fingertips, displayed in crystal-clear quality on a snazzy 12.3-inch screen. And let us not forget about the See-Through View feature – it is like having X-ray vision for your car, showing what is directly in front of the vehicle, helping navigate tight spots like a pro.

Techies, rejoice! Mazda Connect is here to save the day with lightning-fast startup, crisp visuals, and even a nifty word search function to help you find your way around town. Oh, and did we mention it plays nice with both Android Auto and wireless Apple CarPlay? Say goodbye to tangled wires and hello to seamless integration.

But hey, safety first, right? Mazda’s got you covered with an arsenal of i-Activsense driver assistance systems. From detecting pedestrians to keeping you in your lane, this car’s like your personal guardian angel on wheels.\

The CX-60’s seats are designed with one thing in mind: keeping you and your crew comfy on those long drives. No more motion sickness or discomfort – just pure, unadulterated bliss.

Make no mistake, though, all this tech and power on board makes for a thirsty bad boy.

And for those moments when your hands are full, fear not. The CX-60’s hands-free power liftgate has got your back. A simple wave of your foot, and presto! Loading and unloading is a pleasure.

The Mazda CX-60 is available in two automatic variants:

· Mazda CX-60 2.5L Dynamic – R739,800

· Mazda CX-60 2.5L AWD Individual – R844,500