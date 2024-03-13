New BWM 5 Series zooms onto the scene

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

While staying true to the classic silhouette of the 5 Series, BMW designers have incorporated a sharper and more modern aesthetic, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The moment BMW fans have all been waiting for has arrived. The eighth generation of the iconic BMW 5 Series has officially made its debut in South Africa, alongside its electric counterpart, the i5. This latest rendition, rolled out in the scenic Western Cape at the end of February, promises a thrilling evolution for the quintessential executive sedan, blending dynamic design, a myriad of powertrain options, and cutting-edge technology.

Retaining the timeless silhouette that defines the 5 Series, the new models have seen BMW’s designers injecting a bold and contemporary flair into the mix. The iconic kidney grille takes on a central role, flanked by sleek LED headlights that amplify the car’s presence on the road. With a sportier stance, lower profile, and crisp body creases, the overall aesthetic exudes a sense of dynamism. The i5 follows suit, incorporating similar design cues while accentuating its electric identity with distinctive blue touches.

The new 5 Series caters to diverse driving needs with engine choices. For those prioritizing performance and efficiency, a diesel or petrol option is available. However, stealing the spotlight is the all-electric i5, delivering instant torque and an exhilarating electric driving experience.

Renowned for its commitment to innovation, BMW does not disappoint with the new 5 Series. The interior showcases the latest iteration of the iDrive infotainment system, housed within a sleek curved display that integrates the digital instrument cluster and central touchscreen. This user-friendly interface ensures control over navigation, entertainment, and vehicle settings. The 5 Series comes equipped with a comprehensive suite of driver-assistance features, enhancing safety and comfort during every journey.

The introduction of the new BMW 5 Series marks a significant milestone in the car’s storied history. With its blend of dynamic design, cutting-edge technology, and a diverse range of powerful yet efficient engines, this latest iteration is poised to enthrall both existing BMW aficionados and newcomers alike, offering a premium driving experience.

Pricing for the BMW 5 Series starts at R1,240,000