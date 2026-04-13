Omoda C5 SHS: Hybrid and sensible

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Scepticism tends to follow hybrid “updates”, so the arrival of the C5 SHS raised the obvious question, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Approaching “new hybrid variants” usually requires a fair amount of scepticism. More often than not, it is a case of a familiar car, a fresh badge, and a promise of better fuel economy that may or may not actually materialise in the real world. When Omoda South Africa introduced the C5 SHS, I arrived at the launch curious, but not entirely convinced.

This model marks the first conventional hybrid from Omoda, which means there is no plugging in, no cables to untangle, and no need to suddenly become organised enough to manage a charging schedule. The process is simple: fill it with petrol and let the car figure out the rest.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

We put that to the test with a drive around Hartebeesport Dam, which is always a good equaliser. If a car is going to feel unsettled, confused, or overly complicated, that route tends to expose it quite quickly.

Visually, there is very little to separate the SHS from the standard C5. Most people likely would not notice the difference unless they were specifically looking for the new badging. This is not a criticism, but rather an observation that the most important changes are tucked away beneath the metal.

The heart of the car is a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine paired with an electric motor, producing 165 kW and 295 Nm of torque. These are healthy numbers and, on the road, the car feels adequately brisk.

The behaviour of the hybrid system is perhaps the most notable element. Some hybrids feel as though they are constantly negotiating with themselves, switching between power sources in a way that can be quite jerky. Here, the Dedicated Hybrid Transmission keeps things unobtrusive, settling into an easy cruise around the dam.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The headline figure is the claim of a combined fuel consumption of 4.9l/100 km. Whether a driver sees that consistently in everyday traffic is another matter, but the overall impression is that it should be reasonably efficient without requiring a complete change in driving habits. Because the 1.83 kWh battery is relatively small, this is not a car for long electric-only journeys. The electric motor assists where it can. With a 51-litre fuel tank, the prospect of a 1,000km range is an appealing thought, even if real-world conditions might chip away at that figure slightly.

On the road, the suspension setup, comprising MacPherson struts at the front and a multilink rear, prioritises comfort. It handled the corners around Hartbeespoort neatly.

Inside, the dashboard layout is more symmetrical than before, with a bridge-style centre console replacing the previous floating design. It looks tidier and is easier to navigate. The twin 12.3-inch screens dominate the space and, while they look modern, they do come with the usual learning curve. The C5 SHS is supposed to support wireless Android Auto, but that was not our experience. The heated and ventilated leather seats add a layer of comfort.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Safety remains a strong point, building on an existing five-star Euro NCAP rating with seven airbags and a 360-degree camera that proves useful in tight spots.

The C5 SHS does not try to reinvent anything, and perhaps that is the point. It takes a familiar package, adds a hybrid system that largely stays out of the way, and delivers something that should be easy to live with.

*Pricing

The Omoda C5 SHS will be available for R469,900 for the first month, with official pricing positioned at R479,900. That includes a five-year/75,000 km service plan, a five-year/150,000 km factory warranty, and a 10-year/one-million km engine warranty (linked to the first owner).

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and editor of GadgetWheels. Follow her on Bluesky on @crazycatbuzz.bsky.social.