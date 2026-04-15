Wheels of the Week: MG Cyberster – the head spinner

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

MG has been around the block more than a few times, and it is back with a twist, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Dating all the way back to 1924 and the vision of Cecil Kimber, MG built its name on cars that were fun, a little bit sporty, and just within reach for those who wanted something more than basic transport. From early machines like the MG 14/28 Super Sports to icons such as the MG B, the marque has always had a knack for making cars that feel alive without demanding a lottery win.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Fast forward to today, and that spirit has not disappeared. It has simply been given a very modern twist.

It did not take long for me to realise that the MG Cyberster is not just another electric car trying to be interesting. It actually is.

The Cyberster is a proper head-spinner. People noticed it before it even got close, not because it makes a noise, but because it fills the road with a presence. The real “gasp” moment happened when those scissor doors swung open. Suddenly, the parking lot turned into a small event. I could not quietly get in and drive off. There was a bit of performance involved, and it was difficult not to enjoy the attention.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Visually, it manages to nod to MG’s past without getting stuck in it. There is the long bonnet and low stance expected from a traditional roadster, but then the details shift things firmly into the present. The rear styling is sharp, the lines are clean, and nothing about it feels dated.

Underneath all of that drama is some serious performance. The dual-motor setup delivers 375kW and 725Nm, which is more than enough to make me sit up and pay attention. The claimed 0 to 100 km/h time of 3.2 seconds feels entirely believable from behind the wheel. It is quick in that slightly surreal electric way, where everything happens instantly.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The 77kWh battery offers a range of up to 443 kilometres, which is respectable, although I am not sure that happens in the real world. Fast-charging meant I was not left waiting around for hours. In everyday use, it slots into normal life more easily than I thought it would, despite its good looks, speed and presence.

Inside, things take a different turn. The cabin wraps around in a way that feels quite focused. The three-screen layout takes a moment to get used to, but once it clicks, it works well. Android Auto is not straightforward, as a USB drive is used initially to connect drivers’ to the infotainment system. There is a mix of modern tech and a sense that this is still meant to be a driver’s car, and not just a rolling gadget.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Out on the road, the different drive modes of the Cyberster made a noticeable difference. In its calmer settings, it is perfectly happy to cruise. Switch things up, and it became far more eager, encouraging me to find a stretch of road where I could push its performance a little more. Roll down the hood, and heads were spinning.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

It feels like a genuine attempt to bring the classic roadster idea into the electric age without losing the sense of fun that made MG what it was in the first place. There is also something quite fitting about where the brand finds itself now, under the ownership of SAIC Motor. It is a reminder that, while the badge may be rooted in Britain, the story has moved on in a global way.

*Pricing for the MG Cyberster starts at R1,399,000.

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and editor of GadgetWheels. Follow her on Bluesky on @crazycatbuzz.bsky.social.