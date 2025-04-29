The car future has arrived

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The future of autonomous driving has arrived in China for GWM, manufacturer of brands like Haval and Tank, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK after a test ride.

While at the Shanghai Auto Show with GWM South Africa, I was given the opportunity to be a passenger in an autonomous vehicle called the Wey 07. China does not allow vehicles to be completely autonomous. Drivers are still required to always have control of the steering wheel. This means that at least one finger needs to be on the steering wheel. In South Africa, the law does not allow autonomous driving at all.

The world of autonomous driving in the Wey 07 is where cutting-edge technology meets luxury, and a daily commute becomes an effortless joyride. The Wey 07 is a seven-seater vehicle with all the technology and comfort one could dream of.

Getting into the Wey 07, with its plush, massaging seats, felt like I had arrived in the future.

The Wey 07 does not feel like a car; it is more like having a personal chauffeur with a PhD in cool. The facial recognition system unlocks the doors and adjusts the seat, mirrors, and climate to individual preferences. The ambient lighting shifts to match moods (blue for calm, red for energetic), and the AI assistant greets with a cheerful, “Good morning. Where to today?”

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Once settled in the car, the real magic begins.

The vehicle smoothly pulled out of the driveway, navigated through traffic, and cruised toward the freeway.

The Wey 07’s Level 2 autonomous driving means it can handle most scenarios without driver input.

Level2 formally means that the vehicle can steer, brake and accelerate itself in certain situations, and ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) are there to support the driver, but they must be ready to step in at any time. Only at Level 3 may drivers take eyes off the road.

Merging onto the highway was easy, as was navigating a busy downtown intersection. The car’s 360-degree sensors and LiDAR system predict, to some extent, the moves of erratic drivers.

The massage seats and immersive sound system make the ride feel like a spa on wheels.

With no need to focus on the road, the Wey 07 turns into a mobile entertainment hub. The curved OLED display spans the dashboard, allowing for the streaming of movies, playing games, or video calls with friends (who will undoubtedly be jealous).

The fold-out workstation behind the driver’s seat turns the cabin into a mobile office, or with the fold-down TV screen, an entertainment hub.

For those worried about self-driving cars, the Wey 07 has built-in next-generation safety features:

• Emergency evasion: If a pedestrian steps out suddenly, the car reacts faster than a taxi driver.

• Traffic jam assist: It inches forward in stop-and-go traffic.

• Remote parking: One is able to summon the car from a tight spot with a phone, eliminating awkward parking struggles.

If the car ever senses the driver is too relaxed (perhaps has even dozed off), it gently wakes the driver with a voice prompt and a burst of fresh air from the climate system.

For long drives, the AI navigation plans the best routes, including charging stops (if needed), scenic detours, and even suggests restaurants along the way.

If I had a choice, would I go back to manual driving after this? Not a chance. The future is here, and it is way too much fun.

Now, if you will excuse me, my Wey 07 just pinged me. It is time for another stress-free ride.

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and editor of GadgetWheels. Follow her on Bluesky on @crazycatbuzz.bsky.social.