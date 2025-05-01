Lexus rewrites the rules of rugged

Photo: ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK.

The new Lexus GX lands in South Africa with luxury stitched into its off-road DNA – and that’s both its strength and its gamble, writes ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK.

The Eastern Cape is not a region usually associated with Lexus. Its laid-back rhythm, windswept coastlines and informal energy seem a world away from the poised precision of Japan’s luxury brand. But that disconnect was exactly the point. If Lexus was going to convince South Africans that the new GX could hold its own off-road while cradling its passengers in comfort, it was appropriate to do it where sand and gravel outvote tar roads.

The Lexus GX has been around as a sub brand since 2002 globally, but this is the first time South Africans are seeing it as a central piece of the local line-up. This is part of a deliberate repositioning of Lexus, from premium refinement to what it calls Overtrail adventure. With a body-on-frame chassis, 3.5-litre twin-turbo V6 petrol engine and an off-road toolset worthy of any bush enthusiast, the GX 550 marks a return to rugged form.

But it never loses sight of Lexus’s obsession with quiet luxury.

The test drive route from Gqeberha took us on tar, deep sand, steep rock-strewn climbs and muddy descents. All were designed to catch the GX out, but it barely flinched.

The Overtrail variant we drove features Lexus’s Electronic Kinetic Dynamic Suspension System (E-KDSS), which automatically adjusts the stabiliser bars to provide more wheel articulation when needed. Paired with crawl control and a multi-terrain monitor feeding back to a 14-inch screen, the GX almost encourages overconfidence. The system senses the terrain underfoot and adapts drive modes accordingly, or lets the driver manually take control with six selectable modes.

This would all be impressive enough on a Hilux or Fortuner. But the GX does it while massaging your back and cocooning you in Mark Levinson audio. The top-spec SE variant even boasts a 21-speaker setup and front seat massage functionality, while the Overtrail keeps things slightly more focused on purpose-built performance.

Even so, the materials and cabin layout are unmistakably Lexus: tactile, refined, and built to feel as though the stitches has been debated by a design council.

Photo: ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK.

However, the GX doesn’t dazzle with tech for tech’s sake. The infotainment system is clean, sparse, and deliberately minimalist – so much so that I found myself momentarily frustrated when I couldn’t access the full driver assistance menus without being parked, or navigate app screens unless my phone was already connected.

“It’s part of the Lexus design philosophy of elegant simplicity,” said Toyota SA public relations manager Riaan Esterhuysen when I raised the issue. “The goal is to avoid distraction and keep interaction deliberate and safe.”

There’s a calm confidence in that answer, and it reflects a broader tension in the vehicle’s identity. This is not a flashy, touchscreen-dominated digital SUV trying to impress teenagers with augmented reality overlays. It’s a physically imposing, mechanically capable machine that knows its worth.

Mechanically, it sits atop the same TNGA-F platform as the Land Cruiser 300 – so comparisons are inevitable. It is shorter in height and slightly narrower than the Prado, with which it also shares DNA, but Lexus insists this is not just a rebadged Toyota. The difference lies in execution. The GX is fitted with a full-time four-wheel drive system, 10-speed automatic gearbox, and an output of 260 kW and 650 Nm of torque. It offers a towing capacity of 3,100 kg (SE) to 3,500 kg (Overtrail), and off-road features such as underbody bash plates, rock rails, and aluminium bonnet to reduce the centre of gravity.

Fuel consumption sits at 12.3 litres/100km and emissions at 279g/km – sobering figures in an era of hybrid and electric expectations. There is no diesel version, and the only future variation Lexus is studying is a hybrid.

The launch briefing was candid about the GX’s role: it’s intended to compete directly with the likes of the Land Rover Defender, BMW X5, and Porsche Cayenne. Lexus expects it to appeal to affluent male buyers aged 35 to 49, many of whom already own multiple premium SUVs.

“It’s a new type of customer for us,” said the Lexus team. “More outdoor-oriented, but unwilling to compromise on comfort or brand.”

And this is where the GX’s true purpose comes into focus. It’s not meant to replace a Land Cruiser or an urban luxury SUV. It’s meant to be both: a multi-role vehicle that can clamber over rocks on Saturday and cruise quietly through Sandton on Monday. In marketing terms, it fits the Overtrail philosophy that Lexus is cultivating: a balance of experience, accessories and models that give adventure credibility without sacrificing design principles.

From a business perspective, Lexus is bullish. The brand exceeded its full-year sales target last year and plans to grow market share in 2025, despite a wider contraction in the premium segment. It’s already restructured its dealer footprint to focus on four major metro hubs with flagship showrooms, and demand for the GX is already outpacing initial expectations. Allocations for 2025 are set at around 380 units, but requests for additional stock are being lined up.

The GX launch also underscores the shift in Lexus’s brand tone. Once a paragon of quiet, conservative luxury, Lexus is now speaking the language of lifestyle.

“We’re not chasing the same customers as before,” said Esterhuysen. “We’re targeting growth, not just in volume but in the kind of engagement people have with the brand.”

In the Eastern Cape, where roads fade into wilderness without warning, the GX felt right at home.

* Arthur Goldstuck is CEO of World Wide Worx and editor-in-chief of Gadget.co.za. Follow him on Bluesky on @art2gee.bsky.social.