Stream of the Day
Guy Buttery releases Live from Another Time
South African musician Guy Buttery will be streaming a concert film featuring American guitarist Kaki King, which will go live on 27 June.
In Guy Buttery’s first full-length video release, Live from Another Time streams later this month. Filmed during a South African tour with American guitar player Kaki King, Guy’s performance here acts as something of a “best of” with various tracks from across his career.
Produced by US-based videographer Alexis Dominguez, this concert was captured in the beautifully resonant Slave Church Museum in Cape Town. It is a multi-camera 4K concert film coupled with 24bit mastered audio. The concert includes two unreleased pieces as well as an avant-garde duo version of Guy’s live ambient and musical saw classic Smithfield, which features Kaki King on a small handheld synthesizer.
As an additional bonus, a duet with Kaki on 12 string guitar is included, which was filmed earlier that day during soundcheck.
This streamed event is available exclusively through Quicket and tickets can be found here.
Trending
-
Gadget of the Week3 days ago
Gadget of the Week: Vertiv Liebert itON UPS
-
Product of the Day2 days ago
Samsung now offers door-to-door repair service
-
Cybersecurity3 days ago
The passwords most people forget
-
Stream of the Day2 days ago
Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection – Out now
-
Africa News2 days ago
Liquid hits 100,000 kilometre fibre mark
-
Africa News2 days ago
Dip ahead, but PCs set for healthy growth in Africa
-
Product of the Day1 day ago
Huawei launches new range of “super devices”
-
Cybersecurity2 days ago
Cybercriminals are coming for your brand