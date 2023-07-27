Stream of the Day
Edgy 1950s drama Grantchester is back
The popular crime drama gets better with age as Season 8 arrives on Britbox.
The highly popular crime drama Grantchester returns to BritBox for an eighth season, starring Robson Green (Soldier Soldier, Touching Evil) as DI Geordie Keating and Tom Brittney (Call the Midwife, Outlander) as Reverend Will Davenport.
The opening episode sees Will the happiest he’s ever been, but soon his world will be rocked as he deals with a terrible accident. He’s always preached the word of a compassionate God – but how can he now, when his despair leads him on a dangerous downward spiral? Meanwhile, Geordie has found new contentment in his relationship with Cathy, but when they’re both confronted with shocking announcements at work their happiness is threatened.
As Mrs C, Leonard, Jack and Daniel rally around, both Will and Geordie find themselves in unfamiliar, emotional waters and, as always, murder is just around the corner. Set in the 1950s and ’60s, all eight seasons of Grantchester are available to binge exclusively on BritBox.
The BritBox app is now available in South Africa on the DStv Explora Ultra and Streama devices and as an add-to-bill option for all DStv subscribers. The app is also available on Android TV, including enabled Smart TVs, Google Chromecast with GoogleTV, Nvidia Shield, MiBox and MiStick, plus Android and Apple mobile/tablets, FireTV, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV and selected Hisense, Toshiba and OEM branded VIDAA smart TVs. Enjoy one week’s free trial, sign up at R99,99 per month and register for email updates at www.britbox.com.