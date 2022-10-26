Become a New Protector in Gotham Knights

Illustration: Marc Rosete/Alex B O’Dowd

Step into the Roles of Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood and Robin as one of the New Protectors of Gotham City

Gotham Knights, a new open-world, third-person action role-playing game (RPG), invites players to become the New Protectors of Gotham City and evolve into their own version of the Dark Knight, in an original story set in DC’s Batman Universe. It has been released for PlayStation 5 (PS), Xbox Series X|S and PC, and is playable either solo or as a two-player online cooperative (co-op) experience.

Developed by Warner Bros Games Montréal, Gotham Knights features Batman Family characters – Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood and Robin – a new guard of highly trained DC superheroes who must rise up as the protectors of an increasingly vulnerable Gotham City in the wake of Batman’s death.

Players must solve mysteries that connect the darkest chapters in the city’s history, while engaging in epic confrontations and encounters with notorious DC super-villains, such as the cold-blooded Mr. Freeze, mastermind criminal influencer Harley Quinn, shape-shifting colossus Clayface, and the mysterious Court of Owls, a secret society made up of Gotham City’s wealthiest families.

Says Patrick Redding, creative director of Warner Bros Games Montréal: “Gotham Knights is the culmination of the hard work by the entire Warner Bros Games Montréal team to deliver a gameplay experience that transports players into the roles of these characters, whether playing solo or with a friend in online co-op and bring to life some of the most infamous DC super-villains in new ways.”

In Gotham Knights, players patrol the dark streets of five distinct boroughs in a dynamic, interactive Gotham City using a variety of traversal abilities and heroic combat moves, as well as the iconic Batcycle. As Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood and Robin progress, their distinctive gameplay skills will evolve, along with an increasing arsenal of gadgets, gear and abilities. Each member of the Batman Family is also able to unlock special co-op take-downs and abilities such as healing or buffing teammates. Players are able to stop crimes and explore the open-world in untethered two player online co-op.

The four playable heroes in Gotham Knights are:

Batgirl, also known as Barbara Gordon, is a highly trained fighter and expert computer coder and hacker who wields a tonfa along with a fierce combination of kickboxing, capoeira and jiu-jitsu.

Dick Grayson is Nightwing, whose unique combat style combines agility and strength. Nightwing uses his escrima sticks and wrist darts, as well as his traversal abilities which include parkour, grappling and his glider, the Flying Trapeze.

Red Hood, formerly known as Jason Todd, is an expert marksman and hard-hitting, hand-to-hand fighter who has gained the ability to harness mystical powers that aid him in battle and allow him to propel his body through the air to traverse the city.

Robin is Tim Drake, a master with his collapsible quarterstaff and a specialist in stealth techniques and deductive reasoning. Using technology from the Justice League satellite, Robin has the unique ability to teleport himself across the battlefield to take out enemies quickly and efficiently.

Fans can read more about the Gotham Knights backstory in DC’s six issue prequel series, Batman: Gotham Knights – Gilded City. Written by Gotham Knights story consultant Evan Narcisse with art by ABEL, the series debuted on October 25. Each physical issue includes a code for a redeemable in-game item, and issue No. 1 will include a code for the exclusive BOSO22 Batcycle skin.

To learn more about Gotham Knights, visit GothamKnightsGame.com