‘Single Kiasi’ is coming back

Faith Kibathi, Minne Kariuki, Gathoni Mutua

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Expect more drama and dating escapades as Quincy Rapando, Grace Wacuka, and Ian Mbugua join the cast

After the success of Single Kiasi season one, Showmax has confirmed that the drama series will be coming back for a new season. The second season, which has now begun production, will premiere in 2023.

Single Kiasi follows the lives of three women in Nairobi – Sintamei, Mariah and Rebecca – as they deal with the challenges that marriage, relationships, and their careers throw at them.

Picking up a couple of months after the shocking events of the season one finale that threw uncertainty over their love lives, Single Kiasi season two will find our characters experiencing transformational events that will impact their friendship in unforeseen ways.

The second season will explore themes as varied as loyalty, forgiveness and self-acceptance. While there will be exciting adventures, glamour and humorous encounters with an assortment of colourful new and returning cast, this season will present scenarios that challenge our trio and test the limits of their strong bonds.

Gathoni Mutua, Minne Kariuki and Faith Kibathi are reprising their roles as leads Sintamei, Mariah and Rebecca respectively. Also returning are Michael Munyoki (A Grand Little Lie), Brian Abajah (Sincerely Daisy), Kevin Maina, Walter Bruce Opiyo, Derek Bbanga and Maggie Kiundi.

Single Kiasi season two will also introduce a new cast that includes Grace Wacuka (A New Christmas) as Olivia, a new female lead and Sintamei’s wealthy friend who might just be the answer to her problems; Fidel Maithya (Selina); Quincy Rapando (Zora); Ian Mbugua (Chaguo); Mufasa Kibet aka Mufasa Poet (Crime and Justice); and Ciku Shire (Famous).

Director Grace Kahaki said: “Single Kiasi season one surpassed all our expectations by being one of the most-watched titles on Showmax for 13 weeks straight. The show is an absolute testament that Kenyans want and support good local content where they see themselves reflected.”

Kahaki is again co-directing the second season with her Insignia partner Philip Bresson.