Haunted Chocolatier teaser trailer revealed

Stardew Valley’s developer Eric Barone, a.k.a. ConcernedApe, has revealed a new pixel art game called Haunted Chocolatier.

35 mins ago

Haunted Chocolatier, a new game by Stardew Valley creator ConcernedApe, was revealed in a two and half minute gameplay surprise trailer.

The trailer shows us what to expect from the game, which has a similar aesthetic to Stardew Valley — and even shares some assets — but features a completely new story.

In the main town, there is a big main building where chocolate is produced and sold. The player’s customised character will collect the right ingredients to, surprise surprise, make chocolate. It is by no means a chocolate-making simulator, because enemies will appear in the player’s world as they collect ingredients.

ConcernedApe said in a tweet that Haunted Chocolatier will not cost more than Stardew Valley, which costs R159 on Steam right now.

