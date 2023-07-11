Jet trains launch into ‘Sweet Transit’

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The little engine that couldn’t slow down shifts into high gear with a new ‘Swift Expedition’.

A major update to the city builder game Sweet Transit has been released by ex-Factorio 3D artist and developer Ernestas Norvaišas with Team17 Digital.

Swift Expedition sees Sweet Transit move into a new era of locomotive-led “tycoonery” with the addition of jet trains. Lightning-quick and perfect to transport large amounts of passengers and cargo, these mighty speed demons can be harnessed by players to kick their humble production chains into high gear.

The Swift Expedition update introduces a variety of quality-of-life improvements to the game, including a full overhaul of the user interface and double the amount of trains players have in operation previously. A ‘Natural Attractiveness’ bonus to player settlements can be attained by ensuring citizens are in close proximity to features of natural beauty, such as mountains, trees, large bodies of water, and hedges and statues which can be placed around residences.

Sweet Transit Key Features

Systems-led city builder: Starting with a single warehouse, build a thriving interconnected world of villages and cities as you expand your rail network and evolve your society

Starting with a single warehouse, build a thriving interconnected world of villages and cities as you expand your rail network and evolve your society Customisable rail network: Construct platforms and stations linked by intricate railway routes to help connect settlements and ensure a painless transit for both workers and civilians

Construct platforms and stations linked by intricate railway routes to help connect settlements and ensure a painless transit for both workers and civilians Evolve your industry: From steam to diesel, play through distinct eras of the railway and plan the most economical expansions using the technology at your disposal

From steam to diesel, play through distinct eras of the railway and plan the most economical expansions using the technology at your disposal Be a person of the people: Keep a close eye on your citizens and ensure their needs are met as you expand your routes and scale up your settlements

Keep a close eye on your citizens and ensure their needs are met as you expand your routes and scale up your settlements Full modding support: Create custom content via Steam Workshop, including structures, locomotives, in-game rules, progression markers, and graphics.

Press interested in checking out the new Swift Expedition update to Sweet Transit can request a Steam Early Access key here

For more information: visit the game’s community page, or visit the Sweet Transit website.