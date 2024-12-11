This is what you searched in 2024

Image by Microsoft Bing Image creator, based on a prompt by Gadget.

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

From the Demure trend to the Dricus frenzy, with AFCON thrown in, Google reveals the search terms that piqued SA the most this year.

Google revealed its 2024 Year in Search [YIS] for South Africa on Tuesday, revealing unexpected trends and fascinating insights into the collective consciousness.

Year in Search provides an annual analysis that reveals the top trending lists and spotlights what the world searches to see, learn, and do. In South Africa, this year’s results show a heightened interest in entertainment, current affairs, events, sports, celebrities, and notable personalities who have passed away.

“Demure,” once a term often associated with outdated notions of femininity, has been reclaimed and reimagined for a new generation. What began as a playful TikTok trend ignited a broader conversation about individuality, self-expression, and challenging societal norms. From fashion runways to social media feeds, the word “demure” was everywhere, sparking curiosity and inspiring creativity – the meaning of the word demure is one of this year’s most searched words, according to the 2024 Year in Search data.

Google does not mention the origin of the trend, which is not surprising, considering it came from a rival social network. TikTok creator Jools Lebron has been widely credited with popularising the trend by using the term to describe herself in videos.

Tshwala Bami, a captivating amapiano track featuring S.N.E and EeQue, took the music world by storm. Released earlier this year, the song surpassed 100-million streams within a month after its release, solidifying its position as a global hit and this year’s most searched Amapiano dance tune.

Among celebrities and media personalities who passed away this year, a talented and rising star in the South African film industry, Mpho Sebeng, topped the search list for loss. The passing on of Liam Payne and Pravin Gordhan followed in this category as losses that captured the interest of South Africans this year.

After conquering the box office worldwide, Inside Out 2 soared to the top of South Africa’s most searched movies, while Baby Reindeer claimed the number one spot for the most searched TV shows.

South Africans were eager to make their mark during the 2024 National Elections in May, and IEC topped the most searched event list. Online searches also revealed a keen interest in the results of the US Elections, which came up second place as the most searched event this year.

From a sporting perspective, AFCON, Euro 2024 and T20 World Cup, a biennial T20 cricket tournament, dominated sporting events that South Africans were interested in. The AFCON, which also topped the list of searches, was held in Ivory Coast and saw Bafana Bafana achieving an impressive run, igniting national pride.

Below are the full lists of Top Trending Searches by South Africans in 2024:

Top 10 music searches in 2024

Malome VectorShebeshxtChris BrownTylaP DiddyTshwala BamiKabza ChantDonaldImithandazoNtate Stunna Top searched losses in 2024

Mpho SebengLiam PaynePravin GordhanConnie ChiumeTito MboweniZanele MbokaziMarkus JoosteAletta BezuidenhoutDudu MyeniSolly Moholo Top 10 most searched athletes in 2024

Dricus du PlessisMike Tyson vs Jake PaulLamine YamalRonwen WilliamsAkani SimbineNico WilliamsChristian HornerRiyad MahrezRhulani MokwenaTatjana Smith Top 10 most searched movies in 2024

Inside Out 2Bad Boys 4Fool Me OnceMovie BoxDeadpoolDamselDivorce in BlackShogunBeekeeperRoad House Top most searched TV shows in 2024

Baby ReindeerGriselda BlancoBeauty in BlackMenendez BrothersGugu Mbatha-RawSiphesihle MokoenaRonnie NyakaleThe CrowHouse of the DragonBig Brother Mzansi 2024 Top 10 searches in 2024

AFCONIECAlexandra ForbesOlympics 2024US Election ResultsDemure MeaningNSFAS Application 2025Matric Results 2024Joslin SmithNHI Top 10 sporting events searched in 2024

AFCONEuro 2024T20 World CupBafana BafanaOlympicsBetway PremiershipCOP AmericaAustralian Open 2024Cape VerdeImane Khelif Top 10 event searches in 2024

IECUS Election ResultsGeorge Building CollapseBallon d’or 2024Dricus du Plessis fightTwo Pot SystemANC CoalitionCrowdstrikeEastern Cape FloodsPeanut Butter Recalled

For more information on Google’s Year in Search across the globe visit the Google’s trends site.