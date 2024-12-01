SA software sector set to soar

Photo courtesy GitHub

The country will take its place in “a world with a billion software developers”, Github CEO Thomas Dohmke tells ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK.

The world of software development is undergoing a revolution. Once the preserve of trained coders working in secluded labs or buzzing startups, it is now being reimagined as a space for everyone. In this new world, AI doesn’t merely assist developers; it levels the playing field, opening doors to those who may never have written a single line of code.

This represents both opportunity and threat, or, in the words of the legendary TV detective Adrian Monk, it is both a blessing and a curse for the industry.

While AI-powered tools democratise access to software creation and can lead to innovation on an unprecedented scale, it could flood the field with insecure code and reduce the perceived value of skilled developers.

Sitting in the crosshairs of this debate is GitHub, The world’s leading platform for collaborative software development and code sharing.

For GitHub CEO Thomas Dohmke, however, the blessings are abundant. During a recent visit to South Africa, he painted a compelling picture of a future in which software development is no longer the exclusive domain of the few but a creative canvas for the many.

“South Africa has about 660,000 software developers and open-source contributors on GitHub today,” he told Gadget. “They’re growing at 23% annually, and other countries on the African continent are growing even faster than the established leaders in software technology.”

GitHub’s aim, says Dohmke, is to enable “a world with a billion software developers,” in which coding becomes as foundational as literacy and numeracy.

“If I told you I want a billion people to be able to read and write, or to understand history, physics, or chemistry, you’d say, ‘Of course, that’s normal education’. We’re trying to do the same with computer science and software technology. It’s a skill every human should have.”

This further democratisation of coding is made possible by GitHub’s latest innovation: GitHub Spark. Launched a few weeks ago, it leverages AI to make building software as simple as typing out an idea.

“Whether you’re six years old or 60 years old, you can just start building applications by prompting them,” says Dohmke. “It’s about iteration and creativity, not perfection on the first try.” In other words, much like Generative AI for text.

The implications for South Africa are profound. GitHub Spark supports multiple languages, including English, Afrikaans, German, and Portuguese.

South Africa’s software developer community is not starting from scratch but its pace of growth excites Dohmke.

“This rapid growth shows the potential of South African developers to play a leading role in this global transformation. We believe we will enable South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, and other countries to build a whole new generation of developers who can push the continent forward. It’s not just about individual countries or economies – it’s about careers and livelihoods. It’s about young people improving their economic situations.”

The narrative around technology in Africa has often focused on consumption. Smartphones, apps, and social platforms dominate headlines. But Dohmke sees a future where African developers shift from consumers of technology to creators of it.

“It’s no longer about consuming software,” he says. “We’re moving beyond downloading apps from the App Store to building exactly the software you need, tailored to your own vision. AI-powered tools like GitHub Spark make that possible.”

Dohmke is realistic about the challenges ahead. South Africa, like much of the continent, faces disparities in access to technology and education. But he sees AI as a key part of the solution.

“AI won’t replace teachers or professors—it will augment them. At Stellenbosch University we discussed whether educators should embrace or disallow AI. My strong opinion is that they must embrace it. There’s no future where we don’t have AI agents and Copilots supporting us in what we do.”

* Arthur Goldstuck is CEO of World Wide Worx and editor-in-chief of Gadget.co.za. Follow him on Bluesky on @art2gee.bsky.social.

