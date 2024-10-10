Dinosaur game localises lingos for global audience

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Through a language localisation partnership, ‘Amber Aisle’ will be tailored to local cultures and languages.

The upcoming game Amber Isle will include translations tailored to local cultures and languages through a language localisation partnership.

On the game’s prehistoric island, players run a shop while catering to animal inhabitants called Paleofolk. And the game’s creators want to ensure that Amber Isle resonates with players across the globe.

Locadile, known for its work on titles such as The Making of Karateka and Bramble: The Mountain King, has teamed up with publisher Team17 to make this possible through localisation. The collaboration comes as part of a broader effort to make the game’s world and narrative available to more players, with over 100,000 words set to be translated.

“Locadile has loved collaborating with Team17 and Ambertail Games on this amazing project,” said Tommy Nordkvist, founder of Locadile. “We’ve been inspired by the freedom we were allowed, and our amazing linguists have poured their creative talent into a very charming end-product.”

Amber Isle’s Paleofolk come with distinct personalities and preferences, making accurate and culturally sensitive translations vital to the game’s success. Locadile has been tasked with localising the dialogue and the cultural themes embedded within the game, including Queer themes and creative elements such as poems.

James Keeley, Team17’s localisation manager, said: “Amber Isle is a much-loved title at Team17, and with 48 bespoke Paleofolk and over 100,000 words, it was crucial we partnered with a quality localisation partner. Locadile absolutely delivered, providing a creative and personal service while understanding the needs of indie development.”

Amber Isle is available on Steam.