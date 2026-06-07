Zolani Mahola sets Xhosa pride to Gqom

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The iconic South African singer’s new track, ‘XhosaNostra’, features a verse from the late Bravo Le Roux.

Former Freshlyground lead singer Zolani Mahola has released a new song called XhosaNostra , featuring the late Bravo Le Roux.

Mahola spent 17 years as the lead vocalist of the multi-award-winning band, whose hits include Doo Be Doo, I’d Like, and Pot Belly. The new single combines Gqom rhythms with live strings, bringing together electronic and orchestral elements.

“Driven by pulsing Gqom rhythms, commanding vocals and undeniable energy, XhosaNostra is both deeply rooted and instantly accessible,” says Virgin Music Group SA, the record label partner for the track. “It is a chest-out cultural anthem, created to make all South Africans feel proud of where they come from and connected to the people, stories, and traditions that have shaped them.”

Le Roux passed away earlier this year, with his family later revealing that his death was suicide. The Khayelitsha-born rapper’s music draws on Xhosa identity and township storytelling. The single features one of his final recordings.

According to Virgin Music Group SA, the collaboration serves as both a celebration of culture and a tribute to the rapper’s contribution to South African music. The track was produced by London-based Grammy-nominated producer, songwriter and keyboard player Hannah V.

Zolani says XhosaNostra is a proud celebration of Xhosa identity, ancestry and cultural connection, inspired by the teachings of her late father and the spiritual bond she continues to hold with those who came before her. The song, she says, also honours the late Bravo Le Roux, whose powerful feature adds an even deeper meaning to a track rooted in pride, legacy and ancestral presence.

XhosaNostra is the first single from Mahola’s upcoming album, People Power. The album spans multiple genres, including Afro-pop, Gqom and 3-Step, and explores themes of identity, community and resilience.