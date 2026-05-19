‘Atmosfar’ takes sci-fi survival to the skies

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A new co-op game combines aerial traversal and resource management on a wild alien planet.

Floating islands, airborne creatures, and custom flying crafts set the tone for Atmosfar, a new survival game entering Early Access today (20 May 2026).

The sci-fi story follows the collapse of humanity’s colony on the alien planet Tycos. Players can explore aerial biomes and uncover the world’s mysteries alone or in online co-op with up to four people.

Traversal centres on flying craft known as Wasps, which can zip through the skies or hover in place. Different classes specialise in cargo transport, support, or combat, with some capable of deploying camps, stunning enemies, or airlifting heavy scrap during expeditions. Engines, hover systems, hulls, and paint schemes can also be customised and upgraded.

Photo courtesy Steam.

A larger airborne structure known as the Cloud Cruiser acts as a travelling base camp. Players can pilot the cruiser between regions, dock Wasps in its hangar, store resources and crafting materials, grow crops, and customise living spaces for longer journeys.

Co-op play allows groups to travel together, hitch rides on another player’s Wasp, or fly in formation while managing the Cloud Cruiser collectively. Scrap gathered during expeditions can be converted into fuel, tools, consumables, equipment, and upgrades used to maintain vessels and support systems.

Environmental hazards shape progression across Tycos. Jet streams, thunderstorms, shifting weather conditions, and hostile wildlife affect navigation as players travel through skies filled with strange plants, soaring beasts, and hazardous conditions.

Where to play Atmosfar

Atmosfar is available on PC via Steam.