‘Mortal Shell II’ turns possession into power

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A new action game ventures into a dark realm of false gods and forgotten warriors.

Mortal Shell II, a new action game in which players can possess the bodies of fallen warriors, launches today (20 August 2026). The standalone sequel removes stamina limits, giving players greater freedom to attack and evade than in the original Mortal Shell.

Players can become the Harbinger, a prophesied being tasked with reclaiming the blessed Undermether’s stolen Ova from the creatures guarding her unborn. The journey leads through abandoned temples, forbidden forests, frozen graves, and citadels carved from bone.

The bodies of forgotten warriors lie scattered across the ruined world. Players can awaken and possess these Shells, gaining different strengths and abilities while uncovering memories connected to each warrior. Eight playable Shells allow combat styles to change without locking the Harbinger into a single character build.

Image courtesy Mortal Shell II.

Exploration follows winding paths between landmarks, with more than 60 dungeons offering additional challenges. Players who leave the main route can discover new Shells, story fragments, unusual weapons, upgrades, and other curiosities.

Combat is designed to be deliberate despite the faster pace. Players can break an opponent’s posture to create openings for critical strikes, while sidearms and extensive weapon upgrades provide further tactical choices.

Where to play Mortal Shell II

Mortal Shell II, developed by Cold Symmetry and published by Playstack, is available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. The Devout Edition includes an Obsidian skin set for all eight playable Shells. A physical Revered Edition for PlayStation 5 includes an art book, steel case, fine-art prints, and digital extras.